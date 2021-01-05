CINCINNATI, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today released “How HR Can Promote Mental Health at Work”. Employees have faced extenuating circumstances over the last nine months that have exacerbated mental health challenges in the workplace. Frontline workers are concerned about their health risks, other employees had to adjust to working from their kitchen tables, and others are navigating remote work while attempting to support remote learning for their children. Paycor found that 86% of business leaders are concerned about mental health in the workplace as a result of the pandemic.
Mental health in the workplace has always been a concern among many, but now it’s reaching an inflection point. According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in five American adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year and Gallup reports 67% of US workers say they’re burned out.
HR leaders are on the frontlines, but mental health can still be taboo or a topic that is reluctantly talked about. Paycor’s latest report breaks down four strategies on how HR leaders can help their employees thrive.
Key findings include:
“Everyone has been impacted differently by COVID-19. Employees are adjusting to new work-life situations while balancing concern for their loved ones and supporting their families,” said Karen Crone, Chief Human Resources Officer at Paycor. “HR leaders are in a unique position when we help our employees find new ways to work and interact while also acknowledging and supporting their mental health and well-being.”
Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.
