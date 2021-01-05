CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, (Nasdaq:LPLA) a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that FDR Financial Group, Inc. has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms, leveraging LPL as custodian. The team reported having served approximately $400 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. The advisors join LPL from Kestra.



With registered offices in Boca Raton and Hollywood, Fla., the team was founded in 1983 when financial advisors Jeffrey Solodkin and Leslie Zuckerman recognized a need for financial planning among physicians and business owners in South Florida. Over the years, the practice has grown into a boutique firm providing clients with comprehensive financial services. The founding partners are now joined by partners and financial advisors Jason Solodkin CFP®, Eric Mathes CPA, and Jeffrey Blaze CFP®, as well as Chief Financial Strategist Jeremy Schinder CFP®.

“Our team is full of diversified members who specialize in a variety of financial disciplines – everything from estate and retirement planning to personal insurance (with more than $1.2 billion of life insurance under management) and corporate benefits – offering both fee-based and brokerage services*,” said Jason Solodkin, a next-generation advisor who joined the team about 12 years ago. “We want to be a one-stop shop for financial services as we aim to deliver holistic results. Our clients have access to an entire team qualified to handle complex matters and serve their needs.”

The advisors were looking for a partner that could position them to be successful serving their current clients as well as the next generation of clients. “We believe LPL is a long-term partner with the size and scale to support our growth while ensuring the highest level of service for our clients. It’s clear that LPL is highly committed to providing advisors with innovative technology and enhanced experiences. This decision came after thorough due diligence and research. We believe it will solidify our future and strengthen our wealth management operations so that we can spend more time focusing on our clients, their financial plans and their investment portfolios,” said Jason Solodkin. The team also appreciated LPL’s robust advisory platforms and solutions.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We understand that advisors such as the FDR team are seeking innovative ways to build a successful firm, offer holistic experiences and differentiate their practices. At LPL, we are committed to making investments in a wealth management platform that delivers expanded choice and innovative capabilities designed to help advisors deliver highly personalized services to create more value with their clients. We will continue to make those investments and focus on our advisors’ evolving needs to be able to meet them where they are in the lifecycle of their practice. It is a privilege to welcome FDR Financial Group to the LPL family. We look forward to supporting their continued success for years to come.”

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

FDR Financial Group, Inc. and LPL Financial are separate entities.

