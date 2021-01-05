SAN DIEGO, CA, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® has launched its first-ever products containing cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabinol (CBN) as part of the Company’s recently updated brand strategy.



“When we founded HempMeds a decade ago, we were helping to create the entire CBD category. Since then, CBD has become the booming industry that we expected and acceptance for cannabinoids has come an incredibly long way in the last few years,” said HempMeds® Co-Founder Michelle Sides. “While our flagship RSHO products remain popular, we recognized it was time to expand alongside the industry and broaden our offerings as part of the company’s exciting new direction. We are confident that consumers will be excited about our new CBG and CBN products.”

Each 12-ounce bottle of HempMeds®’ RSHO® Calm Support is formulated to promote overall relaxation with 300 mg of CBN, 2,000 mg of CBD and 300 mg of Piperine, naturally derived from black pepper, to increase bioavailability.

For those looking for an additional boost of focus, each 12-ounce bottle of RSHO® Focus Support offers 1,500 mg of CBD, 1,500 mg of CBG and 300 mg of Piperine.

“It is amazing to think that there are over 100 lesser-known minor cannabinoids in the cannabis plant, each with its own potential benefits. With minor cannabinoids like CBG and CBN growing in popularity, they will likely take over more and more of the expected $47.2 billion global cannabis market. We look forward to continuing to expand and evolve our offerings in response to consumer demand, starting with these new products,” said HempMeds® CEO Raul Elizalde.

To learn more about these products and/or purchase them, please visit https://hempmedspx.com/shop/.

About HempMeds®

Founded in 2012, HempMeds® was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands including Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ and Dixie Botanicals®, and operates in all 50 states and 40 countries. HempMeds® is the only company to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers’ Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

