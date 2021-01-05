SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government Technology magazine released its annual GovTech 100, a compendium of 100 companies focused on making a difference in – and selling to – state and local governments.



Gov tech has earned recognition as its own market segment through the work of a growing number of companies – and the investors that back them – in helping governments perform mission-critical work while serving their communities more effectively. The sixth annual GovTech 100 analysis also highlights the market’s accelerating growth and maturity.

“Although 2020 was an unprecedented year of rapid change and disruption, we saw gov tech companies rapidly adapt their services and solutions to help state and local government agencies navigate the uncertainty,” said e.Republic Chief Innovation Officer Dustin Haisler, who was heavily involved in the list’s creation.

Among the companies new to the list this year are Kofile, a provider of electronic document and information management systems that recently acquired Seamless Docs, and Hayden AI, a company that provides artificial intelligence hardware and software to help cities solve their traffic challenges.

The GovTech 100 for 2021 collectively raised over $280 million dollars in new capital during 2020, according to Crunchbase Pro. There have also been considerable mergers and acquisitions by gov tech companies.



“The global pandemic did not slow gov tech market momentum, as we saw six of the GovTech 100 companies from 2020 acquired during the year,” said Haisler.

A full list of the companies recognized in the GovTech 100 can be found at www.govtech.com/100. You can keep up with Government Technology’s expanding market coverage at http://www.govtech.com/biz.

About Government Technology | www.govtech.com

Government Technology is about solving problems in state and local government through the smart use of technology.

Government Technology is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government.

