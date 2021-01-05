MONTREAL, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broccolini Real Estate Group is announcing a major partnership with RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust for the redevelopment of the RioCan Centre Kirkland and the surrounding area, in light of the upcoming arrival of the REM in the West Island and of the future Kirkland REM station. This new project will consist of the complete revitalization of the site through the addition of new buildings that will make better use of the available space and propose a diversified offering of commercial, office and residential uses.



This represents a long-term commitment for Broccolini who will be responsible for the design and construction of the project and will then take over the management of the office spaces and handle the marketing of the residential component. Broccolini’s partner RioCan will be responsible for the property management of the retail/residential components. Once complete, the joint project between Broccolini and RioCan will include approximately 240,000 sq. ft. of office space and 135,000 sq. ft. of commercial space, to which will be added the residential component.

“This multi-phase project will be developed in close collaboration with the community and with the municipal authorities of the City of Kirkland,” says Roger Plamondon, President of the Broccolini Real Estate Group. “Our goal is to facilitate access to the REM by increasing the residential offering in this area, which will be adjacent to the new Kirkland station. The best way to achieve this is to design a project that meets the needs of the community, both in terms of density and mix of uses,” explains Plamondon. According to the current projections, the Kirkland REM station is slated to be operational by 2023-2024.

