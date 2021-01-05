Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Resorcinol Market, by End-User Industry (Building & Construction, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Dyes, Explosives and Others), by Manufacturing Process, by Application, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Resorcinol Market is projected to witness a steady CAGR in the coming years and cross USD 1 billion by 2025. The increase in product demand is due to growth of various end-user industries such as rubber & tire industry, pharmaceutical industry, among others. Additionally, rising usage in applications like UV stabilizers, etc., coupled with inherent advantages offered by the chemical is anticipated to add to the growth of the resorcinol market across the globe over the coming years. Moreover, resorcinol is also used to manufacture flame retardants to prevent fires, fungicidal creams & lotions, etc., thereby bolstering the market growth until 2025.



The Global Resorcinol Market is segmented based on end-user industry, manufacturing process, application, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into rubber products, wood adhesives, UV stabilizers, flame retardants, antioxidants, fungicidal creams and others. Out of which, the rubber products dominated the market in terms of the largest market share until 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well which can be accredited to the utility of resorcinol to improve the adhesion of rubber and other materials falling under rubber products category.



Also, the wood adhesives application segment is projected to register high growth in the years to come owing to the use of resorcinol in wood adhesive applications due to its high chemical stability. Moreover, its properties such as being resistant to solvents, acids, saltwater and oil, strong adhesive, ability to withstand wide range of temperatures after curing is boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.



Major players operating in the Global Resorcinol Market include Sumitomo Chemicals, Aldon Corporation, Napp Technologies, Zhejiang Hongsheng Chemical Co Ltd, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Lanxess AG, Atul Ltd and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Resorcinol Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Resorcinol Market based on end-user industry, manufacturing process, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Resorcinol Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Resorcinol Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Resorcinol Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Resorcinol Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Resorcinol Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Resorcinol Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Dihydroxybenzene Production Overview

6.1. By Type (Resorcinol, Catechol, Hydroquinone)

6.2. By Country



7. Global Resorcinol Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By End-user Industry (Building & Construction, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Dyes, Explosives and Others)

7.2.2. By Manufacturing Process (Benzene Sulfonation, Meta-Diisopropylbenzene Peroxidation)

7.2.3. By Application (Rubber Products, Wood Adhesives, UV Stabilizers, Flame Retardants, Antioxidants, Fungicidal Creams, Others)

7.2.4. By Region

7.2.5. By Company (2019)



8. North America Resorcinol Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End-user Industry

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Manufacturing Process

8.2.4. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)

8.3. North America: Country Analysis

8.3.1. United States Resorcinol Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By End-user Industry

8.3.1.2.2. By Application

8.3.2. Canada Resorcinol Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By End-user Industry

8.3.2.2.2. By Application

8.3.3. Mexico Resorcinol Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By End-user Industry

8.3.3.2.2. By Application



9. Europe Resorcinol Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By End-user Industry

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Manufacturing Process

9.2.4. By Country (France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain and Rest of Europe)

9.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9.3.1. France Resorcinol Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By End-user Industry

9.3.1.2.2. By Application

9.3.2. Germany Resorcinol Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By End-user Industry

9.3.2.2.2. By Application

9.3.3. United Kingdom Resorcinol Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By End-user Industry

9.3.3.2.2. By Application

9.3.4. Italy Resorcinol Market Outlook

9.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.4.2.1. By End-user Industry

9.3.4.2.2. By Application

9.3.5. Spain Resorcinol Market Outlook

9.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.5.2.1. By End-user Industry

9.3.5.2.2. By Application



10. Asia-Pacific Resorcinol Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By End-user Industry

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Manufacturing Process

10.2.4. By Country (China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia; and Rest of Asia Pacific)

10.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

10.3.1. China Resorcinol Market Outlook

10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.1.2.1. By End-user Industry

10.3.1.2.2. By Application

10.3.2. India Resorcinol Market Outlook

10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.2.1. By End-user Industry

10.3.2.2.2. By Application

10.3.3. Japan Resorcinol Market Outlook

10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.3.2.1. By End-user Industry

10.3.3.2.2. By Application

10.3.4. South Korea Resorcinol Market Outlook

10.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.4.2.1. By End-user Industry

10.3.4.2.2. By Application

10.3.5. Australia Resorcinol Market Outlook

10.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.5.2.1. By End-user Industry

10.3.5.2.2. By Application



11. Middle East and Africa Resorcinol Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By End-user Industry

11.2.2. By Application

11.2.3. By Manufacturing Process

11.2.4. By Country (UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa Resorcinol Market Outlook

11.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.1.2.1. By End-user Industry

11.3.1.2.2. By Application

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Resorcinol Market Outlook

11.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.2.2.1. By End-user Industry

11.3.2.2.2. By Application

11.3.3. UAE Resorcinol Market Outlook

11.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.3.2.1. By End-user Industry

11.3.3.2.2. By Application



12. South America Resorcinol Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By End-user Industry

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.3. By Manufacturing Process

12.2.4. By Country (Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)

12.3. South America: Country Analysis

12.3.1. Brazil Resorcinol Market Outlook

12.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3.1.2.1. By End-user Industry

12.3.1.2.2. By Application

12.3.2. Argentina Resorcinol Market Outlook

12.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3.2.2.1. By End-user Industry

12.3.2.2.2. By Application

12.3.3. Colombia Resorcinol Market Outlook

12.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3.3.2.1. By End-user Industry

12.3.3.2.2. By Application



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Sumitomo Chemicals

15.2.2. Zhejiang Hongsheng Chemical Co Ltd

15.2.3. Atul Ltd

15.2.4. Napp Technologies

15.2.5. Aldon Corporation

15.2.6. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

15.2.7. Lanxess AG



16. Strategic Recommendations





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1gi1es

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900