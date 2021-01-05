Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Resorcinol Market, by End-User Industry (Building & Construction, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Dyes, Explosives and Others), by Manufacturing Process, by Application, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Resorcinol Market is projected to witness a steady CAGR in the coming years and cross USD 1 billion by 2025. The increase in product demand is due to growth of various end-user industries such as rubber & tire industry, pharmaceutical industry, among others. Additionally, rising usage in applications like UV stabilizers, etc., coupled with inherent advantages offered by the chemical is anticipated to add to the growth of the resorcinol market across the globe over the coming years. Moreover, resorcinol is also used to manufacture flame retardants to prevent fires, fungicidal creams & lotions, etc., thereby bolstering the market growth until 2025.
The Global Resorcinol Market is segmented based on end-user industry, manufacturing process, application, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into rubber products, wood adhesives, UV stabilizers, flame retardants, antioxidants, fungicidal creams and others. Out of which, the rubber products dominated the market in terms of the largest market share until 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well which can be accredited to the utility of resorcinol to improve the adhesion of rubber and other materials falling under rubber products category.
Also, the wood adhesives application segment is projected to register high growth in the years to come owing to the use of resorcinol in wood adhesive applications due to its high chemical stability. Moreover, its properties such as being resistant to solvents, acids, saltwater and oil, strong adhesive, ability to withstand wide range of temperatures after curing is boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.
Major players operating in the Global Resorcinol Market include Sumitomo Chemicals, Aldon Corporation, Napp Technologies, Zhejiang Hongsheng Chemical Co Ltd, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Lanxess AG, Atul Ltd and others.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study:
The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Resorcinol Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Resorcinol Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Dihydroxybenzene Production Overview
6.1. By Type (Resorcinol, Catechol, Hydroquinone)
6.2. By Country
7. Global Resorcinol Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By End-user Industry (Building & Construction, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Dyes, Explosives and Others)
7.2.2. By Manufacturing Process (Benzene Sulfonation, Meta-Diisopropylbenzene Peroxidation)
7.2.3. By Application (Rubber Products, Wood Adhesives, UV Stabilizers, Flame Retardants, Antioxidants, Fungicidal Creams, Others)
7.2.4. By Region
7.2.5. By Company (2019)
8. North America Resorcinol Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By End-user Industry
8.2.2. By Application
8.2.3. By Manufacturing Process
8.2.4. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)
8.3. North America: Country Analysis
8.3.1. United States Resorcinol Market Outlook
8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.1.2.1. By End-user Industry
8.3.1.2.2. By Application
8.3.2. Canada Resorcinol Market Outlook
8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.2.2.1. By End-user Industry
8.3.2.2.2. By Application
8.3.3. Mexico Resorcinol Market Outlook
8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.3.2.1. By End-user Industry
8.3.3.2.2. By Application
9. Europe Resorcinol Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By End-user Industry
9.2.2. By Application
9.2.3. By Manufacturing Process
9.2.4. By Country (France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain and Rest of Europe)
9.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9.3.1. France Resorcinol Market Outlook
9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.1.2.1. By End-user Industry
9.3.1.2.2. By Application
9.3.2. Germany Resorcinol Market Outlook
9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.2.2.1. By End-user Industry
9.3.2.2.2. By Application
9.3.3. United Kingdom Resorcinol Market Outlook
9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.3.2.1. By End-user Industry
9.3.3.2.2. By Application
9.3.4. Italy Resorcinol Market Outlook
9.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.4.2.1. By End-user Industry
9.3.4.2.2. By Application
9.3.5. Spain Resorcinol Market Outlook
9.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.5.2.1. By End-user Industry
9.3.5.2.2. By Application
10. Asia-Pacific Resorcinol Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By End-user Industry
10.2.2. By Application
10.2.3. By Manufacturing Process
10.2.4. By Country (China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia; and Rest of Asia Pacific)
10.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
10.3.1. China Resorcinol Market Outlook
10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.1.2.1. By End-user Industry
10.3.1.2.2. By Application
10.3.2. India Resorcinol Market Outlook
10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.2.2.1. By End-user Industry
10.3.2.2.2. By Application
10.3.3. Japan Resorcinol Market Outlook
10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.3.2.1. By End-user Industry
10.3.3.2.2. By Application
10.3.4. South Korea Resorcinol Market Outlook
10.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.4.2.1. By End-user Industry
10.3.4.2.2. By Application
10.3.5. Australia Resorcinol Market Outlook
10.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.5.2.1. By End-user Industry
10.3.5.2.2. By Application
11. Middle East and Africa Resorcinol Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By End-user Industry
11.2.2. By Application
11.2.3. By Manufacturing Process
11.2.4. By Country (UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11.3.1. South Africa Resorcinol Market Outlook
11.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3.1.2.1. By End-user Industry
11.3.1.2.2. By Application
11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Resorcinol Market Outlook
11.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3.2.2.1. By End-user Industry
11.3.2.2.2. By Application
11.3.3. UAE Resorcinol Market Outlook
11.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3.3.2.1. By End-user Industry
11.3.3.2.2. By Application
12. South America Resorcinol Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By End-user Industry
12.2.2. By Application
12.2.3. By Manufacturing Process
12.2.4. By Country (Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)
12.3. South America: Country Analysis
12.3.1. Brazil Resorcinol Market Outlook
12.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3.1.2.1. By End-user Industry
12.3.1.2.2. By Application
12.3.2. Argentina Resorcinol Market Outlook
12.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3.2.2.1. By End-user Industry
12.3.2.2.2. By Application
12.3.3. Colombia Resorcinol Market Outlook
12.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3.3.2.1. By End-user Industry
12.3.3.2.2. By Application
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. Sumitomo Chemicals
15.2.2. Zhejiang Hongsheng Chemical Co Ltd
15.2.3. Atul Ltd
15.2.4. Napp Technologies
15.2.5. Aldon Corporation
15.2.6. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
15.2.7. Lanxess AG
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1gi1es
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: