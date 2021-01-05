DALLAS, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces that the company will host a webinar, “Drive to Thrive: Five Steps You Can Take Now to Come Out on Top in 2021,” on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 2:00 PM ET. Attendees to the free webinar will learn best practices and strategies for attracting and retaining drivers, embracing emerging technologies that improve efficiencies, and creating adaptable cultures.



“As carriers move into 2021, they realize that they need the right teams and tools to succeed in the new year and thrive,” said Ryan Camacho, Director of Business Development at Axele, LLC. “The Axele TMS is one of the intelligent tools carriers can use to grow their business and increase profits for the new year.”

Leading Strategist, Author, and Executive Coach, John Spence, will share how companies can grow their business in 2021 by:

Attracting and retaining the right team, including discussing the challenges associated with a multi-generational workforce

Shifting from short-term to long-term thinking to address freight market volatility and other challenges

Creating a culture of adaptability that increases quality of life, especially during the pandemic

Demanding a culture of accountability

Embracing innovation and next-gen technologies to align with changing customer and market needs



Spence is recognized as one of the top business thought leaders and leadership development experts in the world and was named by the American Management Association as one of America’s Top 50 Leaders to Watch along with Sergey Brin and Larry Page of Google and Jeff Bezos of Amazon.

John was the owner or CEO of six companies and currently serves as a board member or adviser to several organizations and executives. He is a guest lecturer at more than 90 colleges and universities, including MIT, Stanford, Cornell, Wharton School of Business, University of Auckland, Canterbury University, University of Krakow, and Kozminski University.

Register for this free, informative webinar here.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets that haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carriers to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

Media Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

Cell (404) 421-8497

Becky@MediaFirst.Net