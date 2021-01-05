NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Alianza, Inc. for $3.49 per share. If you are a CounterPath shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Cytocom, Inc. Under the merger, Cleveland BioLabs stockholders are expected to own approximately 39% of the combined company. If you are a Cleveland BioLabs shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Diamondback Energy, Inc. for 0.05 shares of Diamondback common stock for each share of QEP common stock. If you are a QEP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Leading BioSciences, Inc. If you are a Seneca shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

