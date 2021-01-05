EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Biotechnologies Inc. (“Atlas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of Atlas’ medical cannabis products available through the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers online sales platform.



Atlas is proud to produce high quality, consistent cannabis products for the medical community. With the help of the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers team, patients will have access to our top of the line products offered in a variety of convenient formats to suit the needs of any patient.

Launched in December 2020, products include a selection of pre-rolls, flower, vape cartridges with terp sauces, 1:1 oil, CBD oil, and CBD extra strength oils following quickly. We are thrilled the rest of the Atlas Growers and Atlas Thrive products will launch by early 2021. Atlas understands many Canadians across the country are going through a very difficult time right now and are experiencing symptoms such as stress, anxiety, or sleepless nights. From our early days as a start-up in Edmonton, the goal of Atlas has always been to improve the quality of life for patients by creating cannabis products they can trust. The members of Atlas believe in this purpose and are dedicated to pursuing real, life changing research, along with the expertise to produce consistent, impactful and unique products that transform cannabis from a plant into a medicine.

Sheldon Croome, President & CEO of Atlas Biotechnologies Inc, notes “Atlas is proud to be partnered with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. to bring our rare, specialty cannabis cultivars to the medical community. We believe these products will better the lives of medical patients and will consistently deliver the outcome they need for their ailments. Atlas looks forward to launching further specialty formulations in our smokeless and transdermal products in early 2021.”

About Atlas Biotechnologies Inc. (“Atlas”) and Atlas Growers Ltd.

Atlas is based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and is federally licensed for cultivation and processing of cannabis products, with a focus on medical use markets. Atlas currently operates a purpose-built 38,000 sq. ft. facility and laboratory which has in-house capabilities to refine cannabis into distilled and isolated cannabinoid concentrates as well as specialized medical formulations in large volumes. In Europe, Atlas is constructing a 170,000 sq. ft. facility for indoor cultivation, and a 20,000 sq. ft. GMP-EU processing and production space for the manufacturing of unique formulations which will serve its existing and future European customers.

Atlas’ proprietary controlled environment cultivation system is designed to maximize production of the highest consistency and quality of cannabis products for medical use applications. In addition, Atlas is heavily focused on research and development and continues to solidify research collaborations with some of the world’s most prestigious post-secondary institutions including Harvard Medical School. Atlas continues towards its vision of improving lives by creating The World’s Most Trusted Cannabis Products™

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain “forward looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. When used in this document, words such as “intends”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “potential”, “expects” and “scheduled”, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of business, market and economic risks and uncertainties, and although Atlas believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Any number of factors can cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Atlas disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

