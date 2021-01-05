Bethesda, MD, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euclid Investment Advisory, LLC (“Euclid”), in partnership with Tidal ETF Services, is today announcing the launch of its first Exchange-Traded Fund: the Euclid Capital Growth ETF (EUCG).

EUCG is an actively managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by using systematic trend-following techniques, market analysis and risk management to direct its exposure to various U.S. and non-U.S. equities in a low-risk, bull market environment and to fixed income securities, cash, or cash equivalents for non-equity exposure in a higher risk, bear market environment. The portfolio managers will generally invest EUGC’s assets in index-based ETFs.

Euclid is an SEC-registered investment advisor founded in 2000. The firm has for the past two decades, provided asset management services for individuals, family offices and investment advisory firms. The firm’s investment models, including that which underpins EUCG, were developed by institutional managers and combine portfolio management judgment with the rigor of computer-generated measurements and indicators.

“We could not be more excited to be bringing our first ETF to the marketplace, providing advisors and individual investors with a powerful new tool in their efforts to both preserve capital and deliver opportunities for outperformance,” said John Creekmur, Principal. “For 20 years, Euclid has focused on creating and implementing strategies that are systematic, structured, and smart, and we are thrilled to be launching EUCG and bringing our approaches to the broad marketplace for the first time.”

“Much like the Greek mathematician from whom we took our name, we believe in the power of patterns. Our research does not rely on macroeconomic forecasts, future earnings estimates, or quantitative models, but instead on logic, statistical analysis, and a deep understanding of market conditions and trends,” added Mr. Creekmur. “These attributes have been at the core of the Euclid approach since founding the firm and they form the basis of this unique new ETF.”

EUCG trades on the (exchange) and has a management fee of 0.65 percent and total annual operating expenses of .82%.

Additional information can be found at euclidetfs.com .

# # #

About Euclid Investment Advisor

Euclid Investment Advisory, LLC (“Euclid”) is an SEC-registered investment advisor founded in 2000. The firm provides asset management services for individuals, family offices and investment advisory firms. Euclid launched its first exchange-traded fund, the Euclid Capital Growth ETF (EUCG) in 2021. Euclid’s investment models - including those that underpin the ETFs - were developed by institutional managers and combine experienced portfolio management judgement with the rigor of computer- generated measurements and indicators. Learn more at euclidetfs.com .

About Tidal ETF Services

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal sets out to disrupt the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed and sold. With a transparent, partnership approach, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. As advocates for ETF innovation, Tidal helps institutions and organizations launch the most interesting and viable ETFs available today. For more information, visit tidaletfservices.com .

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by calling (833) 340-7099 or visiting euclidetfs.com . Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the Funds investment strategy will be successful. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history. The Fund has a limited number of financial institutions that are authorized to purchase and redeem shares directly from the Fund; and there may be a limited number of market makers or other liquidity providers in the marketplace.

Foreign and emerging market investing involves currency, political and economic risk. The securities of large-capitalization companies may be relatively mature compared to smaller companies and therefore subject to slower growth during times of economic expansion. Investments made in small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. The composition of the Fund is heavily dependent on proprietary quantitative models and third-party data which may prove to be incorrect or incomplete. The Fund will incur higher and duplicative expenses because it invests in Underlying ETFs and will be subject to the same risks as the underlying ETFs.

The fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Media Contact: Chris Sullivan MacMillan Communications (212) 473-4442 chris@macmillancom.com

# # #