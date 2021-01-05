Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Augmented Reality Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive augmen ted reality market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the automotive augmented reality market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for connected vehicles, growing awareness of road safety, and rising investments in the augmented reality market.



The study includes the augmented reality market size and forecast for the global augmented reality market through 2024, segmented by function, sensor technology, display technology, level of autonomous driving, end use, and region.



Some of the augmented reality companies profiled in this report include Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, Continental, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation Harman International, Garmin, Texas Instruments, Visteon Corporation, and others.



Some of the features of Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global automotive augmented reality market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global automotive augmented reality market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by function, sensor technology, display technology, level of autonomous driving, end use, and region.

Global market size by various applications such as by function, sensor technology, display technology, level of autonomous driving, end use, and region. Regional analysis: Global automotive augmented reality market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global automotive augmented reality market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for augmented reality in the global automotive augmented reality market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for augmented reality in the global automotive augmented reality market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, augmented reality in the global automotive augmented reality market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, augmented reality in the global automotive augmented reality market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global automotive augmented reality market?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the automotive augmented reality market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the automotive augmented reality market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this augmented reality market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the automotive augmented reality market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the automotive augmented reality market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this automotive augmented reality market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this automotive augmented reality area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in this,automotive augmented reality market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Function

3.3.1: AR HUD based Navigation

3.3.2: AR HUD based Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

3.3.3: AR HUD based Standard Functions

3.3.4: AR HUD based Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

3.3.5: Advanced AR HUD

3.4: Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Sensor Technology

3.4.1: Radar

3.4.2: LiDar

3.4.3: CCD/CMOS image sensor

3.4.4: Sensor fusion

3.5: Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Display Technology

3.5.1: TFT-LCD

3.5.2: Other advanced technologies

3.6: Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Level of Autonomous Driving

3.6.1: Conventional

3.6.2: Semi-autonomous

3.7: Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by End Use

3.7.1: Small cars

3.7.2: Compact cars

3.7.3: Mid-Sized cars

3.7.4: Luxury cars

3.7.5: SUVs & Crossovers

3.7.6: Light commercial vehicles

3.7.7: Electrical vehicles



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive Augmented Reality Market

4.3: European Automotive Augmented Reality Market

4.4: APAC Automotive Augmented Reality Market

4.5: ROW Automotive Augmented Reality Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Function

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Sensor Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Display Technology

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Level of Autonomous Driving

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by End Use

6.1.6: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Robert Bosch

7.2: Denso Corporation

7.3: Continental

7.4: Panasonic Corporation

7.5: Pioneer Corporation

7.6: Harman International

7.7: Garmin

7.8: Texas Instruments

7.9: Visteon Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68j73d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900