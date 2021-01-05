Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydropower Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hydropower market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 2.5% over the period of 2020-2025. Factors, such as efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuel-based power generation, coupled with a large number of upcoming projects particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, are expected to drive the market during the forecast.
However, factors, such as requirement of high capital and operational expenditures, along with long gestation periods, are expected to hinder the growth of the hydropower market in the coming years. The large hydropower segment is expected to hold the major market share in 2019, and it is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Large Hydropower to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The hydropower market is partially consolidated. Some of the key hydropower plant operators include Duke Energy Corp., China Yangtze Power Co. Ltd, and Statkraft AS. Similarly, some of the key EPC companies include Bechtel Corporation, and Worley Parsons Limited.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Installed Capacity and Forecast in GW, till 2025
4.3 Hydropower Installed Capacity Share, by Major Country, 2018
4.4 Hydroelectricity Generation in TWh, till 2025
4.5 Projects in Pipeline and Upcoming Hydropower Projects
4.6 Recent Trends and Developments
4.7 Government Policies and Regulations
4.8 Market Dynamics
4.8.1 Drivers
4.8.2 Restraints
4.9 Supply Chain Analysis
4.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.10.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.10.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.10.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.10.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services
4.10.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Size
5.1.1 Large Hydropower
5.1.2 Small Hydropower
5.1.3 Other Sizes
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Operators
6.3.1.1 Duke Energy Corp.
6.3.1.2 China Yangtze Power Co. Ltd
6.3.1.3 Hydro-Quebec
6.3.1.4 Statkraft AS
6.3.2 EPC Companies
6.3.2.1 Bechtel Corporation
6.3.2.2 Worley Parsons Limited
6.3.3 Equipment Suppliers
6.3.3.1 Acciona SA
6.3.3.2 Andritz Hydro
6.3.3.3 BC Hydro and Power Authority
6.3.3.4 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA
6.3.3.5 General Electric Company
6.3.3.6 Voith Hydro
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0kcry
