Pittsburgh, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage neuroscience company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders by regulating cellular damage response pathways, today announced that President and CEO Lisa Ricciardi is participating in the Biotech Showcase™ 2021 conference and providing an on-demand company presentation. In addition, Ms. Ricciardi will be participating in numerous one-on-one meetings during the week of the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 11-14, 2021.
During her presentation, Ms. Ricciardi discusses Cognition’s clinical status in Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders as well as anticipated milestones for 2021. She explains, “Cognition’s historic focus has been unlocking the biological drivers of Alzheimer’s disease in order to develop new, disease-modifying treatment options. Beyond Alzheimer’s disease, we have generated intriguing preclinical results in Parkinson’s disease and developed a plan to reach proof-of-concept in neuro-ophthalmology diseases including dry AMD in 2023. We believe our current clinical programs, the breadth of our pipeline and the depth of our management team puts us in a leadership position among neurological drug-development companies.”
2020 Accomplishments
2021 Goals
Ms. Ricciardi concluded, “We believe our management team has the scientific expertise necessary to target CNS and other indications in potentially significant markets. We believe 2021 has a number of key inflection points for the company and look forward to continuing our growth as a company.”
About Biotech Showcase
Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during the course of one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.
About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has discovered and is developing a pipeline of novel, disease-modifying, oral drug candidates to treat a broad array of neurodegenerative and neuro-ophthalmic disorders. Our pipeline compounds uniquely target the σ-2 receptor, a key regulator of the cellular damage response. CT1812, our lead product candidate, is being assessed in a comprehensive clinical program for Alzheimer’s disease, including a 540-person Phase 2 study in collaboration with ACTC and supported by a competitive grant from the National Institute on Aging. Additional information about Cognition and its product candidates may be found online at www.cogrx.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statement, including those concerning the development and commercialization of Cognition Therapeutics’ product candidates and pipeline, their potential benefits and the Company’s expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are based on information that is available as of date of this press release, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statements.
This press release contains references to CT1812, an investigational product. Use of CT1812 has not been approved by the FDA.
Contact Information: Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. info@cogrx.com Aline Sherwood Scienta Communications asherwood@scientapr.com
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
