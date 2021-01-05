Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Functional Water Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the functional water market and it is poised to grow by $4.65 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on functional water market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for functional beverages and increasing visibility through retail shelves. In addition, increasing demand for functional beverages is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The functional water market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the rising urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the functional water market growth during the next few years.



The report on functional water market covers the following areas:

Functional water market sizing

Functional water market forecast

Functional water market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading functional water market vendors that include DALLANT SA, Danone SA, Disruptive Beverages Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., PREMIUM MIX GROUP Sl, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the functional water market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Flavored functional water - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Unflavored functional water - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

DALLANT SA

Danone SA

Disruptive Beverages Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

PREMIUM MIX GROUP Sl

The Coca Cola Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

