The global endodontic consumables market size was estimated to be US$ 1.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.2%. Endodontic consumables are used in root canal procedure to decrease the level of inflammation and prevent infection. The term consumables is used when an item in a market is being purchased repeatedly. The Endodontic consumables market heavily depends on the root canal treatment. Hence, the main driving force of the Endodontic consumables is the dental hospitals and solo dental clinics.

Major driving forces that helps in the growth of endodontic consumables market

The prominent companies involved in global endodontic consumables market are keen in manufacturing advanced obturation systems that support root canal treatments in order to improve the scope of the endodontic consumables market. Design innovations in the consumables also helps in improving the endodontic consumables market. Another driving force is the technological developments in the field of endodontic consumables market. The side effects and risks associated with endodontic consumables are anticipated to hinder the market growth. The awareness regarding dental health is poor in low-income groups. By creating more awareness to these groups and making the endodontic consumable more efficient and affordable, the market of endodontic consumables can achieve growth. The use of endodontic consumables highly varies and it directly depends on the severity of tooth decay.

Dental Clinics are higher revenue generating end-user category

Increase in the number of cases for the root canal treatment paves growth for the endodontic consumables market. Increase in geriatric population who are more prone to dental disorders and tooth loss, increase in occurrence of dental diseases and conditions, increase in awareness towards oral hygiene, and growth in dental tourism drive the market. The natural aging also leads to tooth decay. This happens worldwide and it is one of the reasons, that create major scope for the endodontics market.

The increase in awareness of oral hygiene is created by campaigns conducted by both native government and non-governmental organization. Significant technological advancements in endodontics irrigation field have led to the improvement of the endodontic consumables market. The need to create painless treatment strategy makes the endodontists invest in the research and development of new endodontic consumable that are more effective. The need to improve disinfection also leads to create more effective endodontics. The demand for Endodontic consumables Market will prevail as long as the dental clinics exist. The increase in geriatric patients in the geographical regions like Latin America, Asia, and Africa is anticipated to grow rapidly. The number of geriatric population in developed economies is increasing rapidly. The aging population in the developed countries like the U.S., Germany, and Japan is also rapidly. These patient pools help the Endodontic Consumables Market to grow.

North America dominates the global market for Endodontic Consumables Market

On basis of geographical region, the global endodontic consumables market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific. North America has the biggest scope for endodontic consumables market. This is because of high volume of dental hospitals and Dental Academic Research Institutes that are present in that region. The Asia-Pacific is the densely populated region and has some of the main fastest growing markets like India, Japan, South Korea and China. The Indian market for endodontic consumables is anticipated to have a significant growth during the forecast period. This is due to increase in investments for building of multispecialty hospitals that offer dentistry, raise in focus of the country to make the Indian market as a manufacturing hub for endodontic consumables, and the increase in dental tourism in India due to cost efficient treatment.

In Europe countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy and Russia have anticipated to have a moderate growth of Endodontic Consumables Market. In South America the main market hub lies in the markets of Brazil. Australia also has a major scope for the endodontic consumables market as there is an increase in the infrastructure of dental clinics which thereby directly impacts on the market.

The key players in the global market include Danaher Corporation, 3M Health Care, Zimmer Biomet, ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc., Henry Schein, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, Patterson Companies, Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, DiaDent Group International, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and SCHEU-DENTAL GmbH.

