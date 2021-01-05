Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urban Air Mobility Market Size, Share, Study By Component, By Operations By Range, And Segment Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Urban Air Mobility Market size is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2030
The market is still at a nascent stage and is expected to witness the first ray of commercialization by 2023. The demand for an efficient mode of logistics and transportation is likely to stimulate demand.
The increase in demand for an alternative mode of transportation in Urban Mobility is one of the key factors driving the growth of the urban air mobility market. Moreover, the demand from a multitude of businesses for an efficient mode of logistics and transportation is expected to aid in the growth of the urban air mobility market. The growth in urban population and the increasing need for better management of limited natural resources, along with a growing focus on environmental sustainability, are the major factors for the rise in demand for smart city solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023-2030
Chapter 3. Urban Air Mobility Segmentation & Impact Analysis
3.1. Urban Air Mobility Segmentation Analysis
3.2. Urban Air Mobility Market Value Chain Analysis, 2023 - 2030
3.3. Regulatory framework
3.4. Urban Air Mobility Market Impact Analysis
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1. Need for an Alternative Mode of Transportation in Urban Mobility
3.4.1.2. Demand for an Efficient Mode of Logistics & Transportation
3.4.1.3. Adoption of Urban Air Mobility Due to Environmental Concerns
3.4.1.4. Smart City Initiatives Will Demand Urban Air Mobility
3.4.1.5. Significant Investments By Stakeholders in Urban Air Mobility
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1. Limited Adoption of Urban Air Mobility Due to Pestle Factors
3.5. Key opportunities prioritized
3.6. Urban Air Mobility Manufacturing Cost Analysis
3.7. Industry analysis - Porter's
3.8. Urban Air Mobility PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Urban Air Mobility Market By Component Insights & Trends
4.1. Component dynamics & Market Share, 2017 & 2025
4.2. Infrastructure
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2023 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2023 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.2.3. Charging Stations
4.2.4. Vertiports
4.2.5. Traffic Management
4.3. Platforms
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2023 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2023 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.3.3. Air Taxis
4.3.4. Air Shuttles
4.3.5. Air Metro
4.3.6. Last mile Delivery
4.3.7. Air Ambulance
4.3.8. Personal Aerial Vehicle
4.3.9. Cargo Aerial Vehicle
Chapter 5. Urban Air Mobility Market By Operations Insights & Trends
5.1. Operations dynamics & Market Share, 2023 - 2030
5.2. Piloted
5.3. Autonomous
Chapter 6. Urban Air Mobility Market By Range Insights & Trends
6.1. Range dynamics & Market Share, 2023 - 2030
6.2. Intercity (100 Kilometers to 400 Kilometers)
6.3. Intracity (20 Kilometers to 100 Kilometers)
Chapter 7. Urban Air Mobility Market Regional Outlook
7.1. Urban Air Mobility market share by region, 2023 - 2030
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers
8.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis
8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
8.4. Market positioning
8.5. Strategy Benchmarking
8.6. Vendor Landscape
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
