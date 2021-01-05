Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urban Air Mobility Market Size, Share, Study By Component, By Operations By Range, And Segment Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Urban Air Mobility Market size is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2030



The market is still at a nascent stage and is expected to witness the first ray of commercialization by 2023. The demand for an efficient mode of logistics and transportation is likely to stimulate demand.



The increase in demand for an alternative mode of transportation in Urban Mobility is one of the key factors driving the growth of the urban air mobility market. Moreover, the demand from a multitude of businesses for an efficient mode of logistics and transportation is expected to aid in the growth of the urban air mobility market. The growth in urban population and the increasing need for better management of limited natural resources, along with a growing focus on environmental sustainability, are the major factors for the rise in demand for smart city solutions.



Further key findings from the report suggest

Europe is the fastest-growing region in the Urban Air Mobility Market. The UAM initiative of the European Innovation Partnership on Smart Cities and Communities (EIP-SCC) has been picked up by many European countries to explore the potential of drones in an urban context. Bordeaux, in France, is part of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine initiative, which is included in the EIP-SCC program, proposes to study the implementation of urban mobility to enhance intercity mobility. Aha, one of the largest eCommerce companies, has partnered with Flytrex, an Israel-based company, to develop and expand its food delivery services in Iceland.

The use of Air Metro resembles the existing public transit options, such as subways and buses with pre-determined routes, regular schedules, and set stops in high traffic areas across each city. It is projected that Air Metro will have a viable market in 2028, with USD 0.9 billion profit in the initial year. By 2030, it is anticipated that the number of vehicles would reach up to 23,000 from 4,100 in 2028.

Airport Shuttle and Air Taxis segments are expected to grow significantly since the markets are viable, with a significant total available market value of USD 500 Billion at the market entry price points. In the U.S., air taxis are estimated to have a demand of approximately 55,000 daily trips, which can be served by 4,000 aircraft. Based on near term market entry assumptions during the initial years of operations, the annual market value is projected to be around USD 2.5 Billion.

Manufacturers who have developed an Aircraft Prototype include CityAirbus (Airbus Helicopters), Airbus A3, AIRSPACEX, Bartini, Vimana, Carter Aviation, Passenger Drone, Lilium Aviation, Volocopter, Aurora Flight Sciences (A Boeing Company), Joby Aviation, Workhorse, Terrafugia, and Kitty Hawk / Zee Aero. Manufacturers who have designed an Aircraft Concept/CAD include Jetpack Aviation, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, hopFlyt, Hoversurf, Delorean Aerospace, XTI Aircraft, VerdeGo Aero, AviaNovations, Embraer, and Pipistrel.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023-2030



Chapter 3. Urban Air Mobility Segmentation & Impact Analysis

3.1. Urban Air Mobility Segmentation Analysis

3.2. Urban Air Mobility Market Value Chain Analysis, 2023 - 2030

3.3. Regulatory framework

3.4. Urban Air Mobility Market Impact Analysis

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Need for an Alternative Mode of Transportation in Urban Mobility

3.4.1.2. Demand for an Efficient Mode of Logistics & Transportation

3.4.1.3. Adoption of Urban Air Mobility Due to Environmental Concerns

3.4.1.4. Smart City Initiatives Will Demand Urban Air Mobility

3.4.1.5. Significant Investments By Stakeholders in Urban Air Mobility

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Limited Adoption of Urban Air Mobility Due to Pestle Factors

3.5. Key opportunities prioritized

3.6. Urban Air Mobility Manufacturing Cost Analysis

3.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8. Urban Air Mobility PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Urban Air Mobility Market By Component Insights & Trends

4.1. Component dynamics & Market Share, 2017 & 2025

4.2. Infrastructure

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2023 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2023 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Charging Stations

4.2.4. Vertiports

4.2.5. Traffic Management

4.3. Platforms

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2023 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2023 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Air Taxis

4.3.4. Air Shuttles

4.3.5. Air Metro

4.3.6. Last mile Delivery

4.3.7. Air Ambulance

4.3.8. Personal Aerial Vehicle

4.3.9. Cargo Aerial Vehicle



Chapter 5. Urban Air Mobility Market By Operations Insights & Trends

5.1. Operations dynamics & Market Share, 2023 - 2030

5.2. Piloted

5.3. Autonomous



Chapter 6. Urban Air Mobility Market By Range Insights & Trends

6.1. Range dynamics & Market Share, 2023 - 2030

6.2. Intercity (100 Kilometers to 400 Kilometers)

6.3. Intracity (20 Kilometers to 100 Kilometers)



Chapter 7. Urban Air Mobility Market Regional Outlook

7.1. Urban Air Mobility market share by region, 2023 - 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

8.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4. Market positioning

8.5. Strategy Benchmarking

8.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

AIRSPACEX

Airbus A3

CityAirbus (Airbus Helicopters)

Aurora Flight Sciences (A Boeing Company)

Bartini

Carter Aviation

Lilium Aviation

Passenger Drone

Vimana

Volocopter

Joby Aviation

Workhorse

Terrafugia

Kitty Hawk / Zee Aero

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsligj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900