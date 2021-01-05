Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the semiconductor in the military and aerospace market and it is poised to grow by $631.97 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report on semiconductor in military and aerospace market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing upgrading and modernization of aircraft and rising military expenditure.



The semiconductor in the military and aerospace market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing use of electronics in the military as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor in military and aerospace market growth during the next few years.



The report on semiconductor in military and aerospace market covers the following areas:

Semiconductor in military and aerospace market sizing

Semiconductor in military and aerospace market forecast

Semiconductor in military and aerospace market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor in military and aerospace market vendors that include Infineon Technologies AG, KCB Solutions LLC, Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., SEMICOA, Semtech Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Xilinx Inc.. Also, the semiconductor in military and aerospace market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Memory - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Logic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MOS microcomponents - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Analog - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Infineon Technologies AG

KCB Solutions LLC

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

SEMICOA

Semtech Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fc2t2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900