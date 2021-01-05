Atlanta, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that it has hired two additional experienced journalists for its Washington, DC-based news operations.

Jon Decker has joined Gray as Senior National Editor and White House Correspondent. Jon has vast experience in Washington having been a member of the White House Press Corps since 1995. He is also the only attorney in that group. In his new role, Jon will provide editorial support for Gray’s three news content divisions: the Washington DC News Bureau, “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” and InvestigateTV. For the past six years, Jon served as the White House correspondent for Fox News Radio. He previously worked in the same role for Reuters Television, and he hosted PBS Television’s “This Week in Business.” Jon currently serves on the faculty of Georgetown University as an Adjunct Professor.

Investigative reporter Sandra Jones has joined Gray’s InvestigateTV. The award-winning reporter will be based in DC and will report on investigative and consumer stories for our local newsrooms. Sandra has 25 years of experience working in local newsrooms, having spent the last few years in Hartford, Connecticut, and, prior to that, 17 years in Richmond, Virginia, and two years in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Sandra has been honored with multiple journalism awards including the coveted Edward R. Murrow award for Breaking News and Continuing Coverage. Her work has exposed government corruption, wasteful spending, and forced changes with city fire hydrants.

“We’re thrilled to have Jon and Sandra join our already strong team in DC,” said Sandy Breland, Gray’s Senior Vice President-Local Media. “We’re committed to covering national issues through a local lens and we’re committed to investigative journalism. Jon and Sandra are great additions to help with that important mission.”

