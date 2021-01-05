KINGSTON, Ontario, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Métis Woman (MMW) announces that their 2020 scholarship recipient is Madelaine Desaulniers from the University of Victoria. MMW is making post-secondary education accessible for full-time, self-identifying Métis Women in Canada. Ms. Desaulniers self-identifies as an urban Métis who was born and raised in Calgary, AB (Mohkinstsis). Ms. Desaulniers is in the Faculty of Law at the University of Victoria, Canada and is completing a joint degree in Common Law and Indigenous Legal Orders (JD/JID program). Ms. Desaulniers has volunteered with The Calgary Food Bank, Calgary’s Drug and Rehabilitation Centre, the Jane Goodall Roots & Shoots Program in East Africa, and the Elizabeth Fry Society. Ms. Desaulniers hopes to become involved with policy decisions that assist the quality of life for all Indigenous persons.



Read the winner's application at https://modernmetiswoman.com/scholarship-winners/

About Modern Métis Woman

MMW was founded by Carleigh Milburn with her personal funds in 2017. The objective of the organization is to provide an online community to empower Indigenous and non-Indigenous women. This space hopes to offer a creative outlet for Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. MMW wants to enlighten others on Indigenous traditions, heritage, and culture from these submissions. We are actively seeking for publication: photos, short stories, novels, blogs, poems, paintings, and any other creative expressions of art that are in support for Indigenous peoples.

Submissions here: https://modernmetiswoman.com/submissions/

The Scholarship

MMW is a private, non-profit, micro-financed organization that lends itself to furthering Métis women’s education. Carleigh Milburn, the founder of Modern Métis Woman, has contributed grants to show her love and passion for Indigenous women’s education. MMW provides scholarships to self-identifying Métis Women yearly.

Apply for the scholarship here: https://modernmetiswoman.com/scholarships/

Social Media

Instagram: @modernmetiswoman

Facebook: Modern Métis Woman

Twitter: @modernmetiswom

Website: www.modernmetiswoman.com