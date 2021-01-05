TRUMBULL, Conn., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperSurgical, a leading provider of women’s health care solutions, has acquired Embryo Options, an established leader in cryo-storage software solutions for clinics and patients. The acquisition complements CooperSurgical’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative fertility offerings.



Clinics partnered with Embryo Options benefit from automated billing and streamlined management of cryo-preserved embryos, eggs, and sperm, resulting in increased collections, decreased specimen abandonment, and a reduced cost to manage cryo-inventory.

Embryo Options also assists IVF centers with educating patients on their options for cryopreserved embryos, eggs, and sperm. Patients using the Embryo Options platform have access to online resources to learn more about continuing to store specimens, for subsequent ART treatment cycles, thawing and discarding, or donating specimens to other patients or for research.

It has been estimated that more than 1 million cryopreserved embryos are currently being stored in the United States,1 and with the number of IVF cycles continuing to grow, this number is expected to increase significantly in the future.

“Embryo Options is a great addition to our portfolio of world-class solutions for assisted reproduction. Cryopreservation is an important and growing aspect of fertility offerings,” said Holly Sheffield, President, CooperSurgical. “I’m excited that Embryo Options furthers our goal of expanding patients’ access to the information and support they need to have a child.”

Embryo Options joins the CooperSurgical portfolio, which supports patient and clinicians’ needs throughout the entire fertility journey. Its brands include Origio®, Research Instruments®, TPC®, K-Systems®, Wallace® LifeGlobal® and CooperGenomicsSM.

“Our team is excited to join with CooperSurgical in bringing valuable new solutions to IVF facilities,” said Andy Gairani, Managing Director of Embryo Options. “The more we can expand our reach, the more we can help patients find solutions that are the right fit for them.”

About CooperSurgical

For more than 25 years, CooperSurgical has been a leader in manufacturing, marketing a wide range of trusted and innovative brands that have assisted clinicians in advancing the standard of health care for women and families worldwide. CooperSurgical is at the forefront of delivering innovative assisted reproductive technology and genomic solutions that enhance the work of ART professionals to the benefit of families.

CooperSurgical is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CooperCompanies. CooperSurgical, headquartered in Trumbull, CT, produces and markets a wide array of products and services for use by women’s health care clinicians. More information can be found at fertility.coopersurgical.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE. Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:

CooperSurgical

Caren Begun

Green Room Communications

201-396-8551

caren@greenroompr.com

_______________

1 Christianson MS, Stern JE, Sun F, Zhang H, Styer AK, Vitek W, et al. Embryo cryopreservation and utilization in the United States from 2004-2013. Fertil Steril Rep. 2020; 1: 71-77. Available at: https://www.fertstertreports.org/article/S2666-3341(20)30022-2/fulltext. Accessed January 4, 2021.