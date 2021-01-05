BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic Inc., a privately held health information company, announced today the appointments of Angela Bakker Lee, Ph.D. as executive vice president for healthcare markets, Tracy Hervey, MBA as executive vice president for life sciences markets and David McGovern, MBA as senior vice president of marketing. In these roles, Dr. Bakker Lee, Ms. Hervey and Mr. McGovern will drive business development and marketing efforts for SomaLogic’s proprietary protein measurement technology and growing portfolio of protein-based health information products.

“We are extremely pleased to have these highly accomplished industry leaders joining us at such an exciting time in SomaLogic’s commercial expansion,” said Melody Harris, president and chief operating officer of SomaLogic. “Angela, Tracy and David have the expertise and experience we need to deliver our SomaScan® Platform technology and ‘first-in-class’ health management tests across the entire healthcare and life sciences ecosystems.”

Angela Bakker Lee brings decades of experience in strategy and leading teams to successfully commercialize new digital technologies built on advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Dr. Bakker Lee most recently served as chief strategy officer for Quid, an AI text analytics platform provider, where she led global and strategic partnerships for clients such as Novartis and Walmart. Prior to Quid, Dr. Bakker Lee led IBM’s Global Business Services Healthcare for North America where she played a critical role advising on the launch of Watson Health, IBM’s first AI-focused business unit, including the business case, due diligence and integration efforts surrounding the acquisition of Truven Health Analytics. She also led IBM’s partnership with Apple to create mobile apps for healthcare clients to improve outcomes, reduce costs and enhance the interactive patient-provider experience. Prior to IBM, Dr. Bakker Lee spent 15 years with ZS Associates, a management consulting firm specializing in commercial strategy and sales and marketing operations, where she held a variety of leadership roles serving clients in both life sciences and healthcare. Dr. Bakker Lee began her career in healthcare at Molecular Applications Group, a bioinformatics company in the Bay Area, after receiving a doctorate in immunology as a Marshall Scholar in the UK. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University.

Tracy Hervey brings 23 years of experience in the healthcare industry, primarily in sales leadership roles focused on implementing and driving commercial strategy, delivering year-over-year growth, and positioning products and services for commercialization, all of which positioned Ms. Hervey to be responsible for close to a billion dollars in net new business sales over the course of her career. Ms. Hervey most recently served as chief commercial officer at Amplity Health where she was charged with driving the success of the entire commercial operation across all of Amplity's capabilities, while playing a key role in setting global strategy for the company's growth and expansion. Prior to Amplity Health, Ms. Hervey served as vice president of global accounts at ICON Plc, a contract research organization (CRO), where she led market and sales growth strategies, multimillion-dollar partnership conversions and restructuring of a global commercial sales team. Prior to ICON Plc, Ms. Hervey held sales leadership roles of increasing responsibility at IQVIA and PPD, Inc., where she was responsible for sales team management, revenue growth, strategic partnership conversion and CRO service expansion among pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. Over the course of her career, Ms. Hervey has received numerous awards and recognitions for leadership excellence. She received her MBA from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi.

David McGovern has over 25 years of diverse marketing leadership experience in executive positions within the life science and healthcare industry. He joins SomaLogic from Pfizer, where he led US payer strategic marketing for a specialty portfolio representing over $5 billion in annual revenue. Mr. McGovern previously served as vice president of marketing and business development at Change Healthcare. In this role, he led a marketing organization focused on driving innovative healthcare software, analytics and service solutions for Change Healthcare’s Software and Analytics division, whose primary customers included the leading risk-bearing health insurance organizations and integrated delivery networks within the US market. Mr. McGovern also led the business development activities, including partnership identification, analytics and deal development for one of the largest technology units within Change Healthcare. Prior to Change Healthcare, Mr. McGovern held various leadership positions in global commercial development, marketing and market access for several multinational biotechnology organizations, including Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Otsuka. Mr. McGovern also served as vice president of marketing for Nupathe Inc, which was successfully sold to Teva Pharmaceuticals. Mr. McGovern received his MBA from Villanova University and bachelor’s degree from Drexel University.

