CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today provided corporate and pipeline updates and announced its goals and anticipated milestones for 2021.
The Company will host a virtual Analyst and Investor event today at 10:00 a.m. ET, during which members of the Mersana executive team will provide an update on the XMT-1536 registration pathway informed by FDA feedback and further studies planned to evaluate XMT-1536 in earlier lines of ovarian cancer. The Company will also present preclinical data for XMT-1660, a first-in-class ADC targeting B7-H4, and outline the Company’s goals and anticipated milestones for 2021. The Company will be joined by investigator Debra L. Richardson, MD, Associate Professor and Section Chief, Division of Gynecologic Oncology at the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center and the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, who will review the updated data from the ovarian cancer expansion cohort of the XMT-1536 Phase 1 expansion study.
“2021 promises to be another transformative year for Mersana’s pipeline. Our focus will be to initiate the UPLIFT single-arm registration strategy for XMT-1536 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and to initiate the UPGRADE combination umbrella study with the goal of informing the path into earlier lines of ovarian cancer therapy. The updated data being presented today show encouraging response rates in late-stage ovarian cancer patients and tolerability further supporting the potential of this therapy to be foundational for the treatment of ovarian cancer,” said Anna Protopapas, President and CEO of Mersana Therapeutics. “Additionally, both the non-small cell lung cancer cohort of the Phase I expansion study of XMT-1536 and the XMT-1592 Phase 1 dose escalation study continue to actively enroll patients with interim data for both studies expected in the second half of this year. We will also work to advance XMT-1660, our first-in-class ADC targeting B7-H4, and XMT-2056, our first Immunosynthen STING-agonist ADC development candidate, through IND-enabling studies.”
“We are very pleased with the continued activity and tolerability of XMT-1536 in heavily-pretreated patients with ovarian cancer without the severe neutropenia, peripheral neuropathy and ocular toxicity seen in other ADCs,” said Arvin Yang, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Mersana Therapeutics. “Based on these data and feedback from the FDA we plan to initiate a single-arm registrational strategy this quarter through an amendment to the ongoing Phase I study protocol. We believe this study design will allow for significant operational efficiencies and leverages continued momentum in patient enrollment.”
UPLIFT Single-Arm Registration Strategy Studying XMT-1536 in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer
Informed by feedback from a meeting with the FDA, the Company plans to initiate UPLIFT, a single-arm registration strategy, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of XMT-1536 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients who have received up to four lines of therapy. Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients previously treated with three or four lines of therapy may enroll without regard to prior bevacizumab treatment. Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients who received one or two lines of therapy will be required to have had prior bevacizumab treatment. Patients may enroll without regard to NaPi2b expression; however, the role of the biomarker will be evaluated. The primary endpoint will be the objective response rate (ORR) in the higher NaPi2b patient population and the secondary endpoints will be the ORR regardless of NaPi2b expression, as well as duration of response and safety. The single-arm registration strategy will be initiated as an amendment to the ongoing multinational, multi-center, open label study protocol and the Company expects to enroll approximately 180 patients.
Updated Expansion Study Data for XMT-1536
Today’s update focuses on the ovarian cancer expansion cohort of the XMT-1536 Phase 1 study which is enrolling heavily pre-treated patients with ovarian cancer who have received up to four prior lines of therapy. With a data cutoff of December 3, 2020, these data include 72 patients evaluable for safety and 47 patients evaluable for RECIST response.
Key findings include:
Corporate
Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020, were approximately $255 million. The Company expects that its current cash and cash equivalents will enable it to fund its current anticipated operating plan commitments for at least the next two years. In addition, the Company has the option to draw additional funds through the debt financing agreement with Silicon Valley Bank.
2021 Goals and Anticipated Milestones
XMT-1536, first-in-class Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b:
XMT-1592, first Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b:
XMT-1660, first-in-class Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4:
XMT-2056, first Immunosynthen STING-agonist ADC candidate:
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana’s second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company’s early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a first-in-class B7-H4 targeting ADC, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's business strategy and the design, progression and timing of its clinical trials, the ability of the single-arm UPLIFT cohort to enable registration, and expectations regarding future clinical trial results based on data achieved to date, and the sufficiency of the Company's cash on hand.
