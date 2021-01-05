Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Enterprise & Industrial Wearables Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The B2B Enterprise & Industrial Wearables Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.72%.



The wearables market in an enterprise set up is at its infancy with major share of the applications designated to enhancing customer experience as of now. Going forward, wearables are to be extensively used to access customer data in real time, view business analytics, produce immersive customer experiences, factory operations, trainings and much more.



As of now the most common uses of wearables by customers themselves are from traditional touchpoints (e.g., point of sale), but the largest growth margin in the near future is expected to surface around cutting-edge uses that can take personalization of customer experiences (e.g., location-sensing technology) a step further.



To start with, within the enterprise itself, wearables can play a major role in accelerating the companies' digital transformation by transmitting information back and forth while enabling the workers to complete their tasks faster. This is one of the applications where both vendors and companies can streamline processes to achieve faster results.



The infancy of wearables market provides a significant opportunity for early adopters to shape the industry's impact on business. From simple tasks like email messaging and project tracking to analytics, issue resolution, and on-field training, opportunities abound for wearables in the enterprise.



For instance, in the insurance business wearables are being used in B2C processes like capturing images, documentation and consent in real time along with facilitating the process of claims and inspections. While the wearables are already acting as differentiators, their application can get extended to B2B admin processes within the next several years.



Forward-thinking companies see wearable devices as an opportunity to harness the constant flow of data available. The influx of information is expected to shape the business world by creating new technologies, services, and even entirely new industries.



The growth of B2B wearables are expected to be hamstrung by technical challenges like longer operating time, currently restricted by battery life and the limitations of other power sources, the balance between faster data transmission (for real-time operations) and low power consumption, weight saving, and biocompatibility. Data Privacy concerns might slow down the adoption of wearables in the B2B setup, where sensitive data is to be circulated through a network of wearables.



Key Market Trends



Demand for Smart Factory Set-Ups are Expected to Aid Growth of Wearables

Industrial wearables are being increasingly used due to the steady decline in component costs and improvements in functionality driven by learnings from the consumer sector. Industrial wearables are being used to increase efficiency, improve safety, shorten communication loops, accelerate onboarding and training processes, and enable remote experts to confer on technical issues.

Unfortunately, training is very hands-off by nature, especially in the manufacturing sector. This is because inexperience can lead to severe equipment damage, injuries or poor performance all around. Employers can leverage wearable technology to make this age-old process modern and efficient. General Motors, for instance, leveraged Google Glass, an augmented reality glasses to provide a unique, improved training process for its employees.

According to the International Labor Organization every 15 seconds, 151 workers have work-related accident. ILO further divulged that each year at least 317 million workers have non-fatal occupational accidents worldwide. With wearable and embedded sensors, workers can be tracked to prevent injury from falls, heavy machinery or overexertion. Going forward, manufacturing units are expected to leverage the rise of Iot and connected machinery to make workplaces safer. Smart glasses with Augmented Reality (AR) are expected to be the next big thing in manufacturing facilities.

IBM is working with North Star BlueScope Steel, a steel producer for global building and construction industries to develop a cognitive platform to ensure employees stay safer at workplaces. The system uses IBM Watson IoT for wearable safety technology. The technology, a part of the IBM Employee Wellness and Safety Solution, gathers data collected from sensors embedded in helmets and wristbands, analyzes it to alert employees and their managers in real-time.

Further, the use of wearable devices for hands-free instructions and communication is a clear, practical application of the technology. Workers in the oil, gas and automotive industries, for instance, often need to give complicated, documented instructions. Since there is no audit trail for these kinds of instructions, with paper, it's difficult to know whether instructions had been followed correctly or not. The software product that Intoware now has WorkfloPlus, that allows employees using apps on different devices (wearables, smartphones, tablets, etc.) to provide reliable information to show that a process has been followed properly.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape for the B2B Enterprise & Industrial Wearables Market is a consolidated market with a few players that dominate the market. However, with the proliferation of the technology that will reduce its cost and its increased applications in the labor-intensive service sector is expected to increase the size of the market. This is expected to attract several players into this market in the future.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Dynamics

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing App Ecosystem Will Fuel Enterprise Adoption

4.3.2 Demand for Smart Factory Set-Ups are Expected to Aid Growth of Wearables

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Business Applications is a Primary Challenge in Deploying Wearables

4.4.2 Perennial Concerns about Data Security and Existing Tech Integration Issues

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 HMDs

5.1.2 Wrist Wears (Smart Watch & Fitness Bands)

5.1.3 Enterprise Smart Glass

5.1.4 Smart Clothing & Body Sensors

5.1.5 Wearable Cameras

5.1.6 Other Device Types

5.2 By End-User Industries

5.2.1 IT & Telecom

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Retail

5.2.4 Insurance

5.2.5 Manufacturing

5.2.6 Other End-User Verticals

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Oculus VR LLC (Facebook)

6.1.2 Alphabet Inc.

6.1.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.4 Sony Corporation

6.1.5 HTC Corporation

6.1.6 Apple Inc.

6.1.7 Fitbit Inc.

6.1.8 Xiaomi Inc.

6.1.9 Seiko Epson Corporation

6.1.10 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.11 Texas Instruments Inc.

6.1.12 Toshiba Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



