The Digital Printing Market is valued at a CAGR of 6.45% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. Digital printing is one of the fastest developing segments of the sign industry. Its growth can be seen in the incredible size of what can now be produced. Whatever the message or product, size has become a significant trend in advertising.
Significant improvements in print manufacturing efficiency, with just-in-time production, and increased focus on supply chain management, such as superior demand forecasting, have led to a reduced amount of wastage in the overall print market. Technological developments aiding digital printing have ensured the minimization of waste, keeping the print quality at par.
The advanced technology digital printing involves the use of mild solvents and less-harmful chemicals than those used in conventional printing technologies, such as offset printing and solid ink printing. Thus, with the increasing focus on green printing and cost-effective production, the demand for digital printing solutions is growing in the printed electronics market.
Key Market Trends
Commercial Printing Expected to Witness Significant Growth
APAC shows qualities of being the Fastest Growing Market
Competitive Landscape
Digital Printing Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, some of the major players currently dominate the market. The companies operating in the market are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives, to offer specialized products, increase their market share and increase their profitability. The companies operating in the market are also into mergers and acquisitions of start-ups that help in improving the served market portfolio on Digital Printing Devices to strengthen their product capabilities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growth of Packaging and Textile Industries and Rising Demand for Digital Advertisements
4.2.2 Reduction in Per Unit Cost of Printing with Digital Printers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Investment in R&D Activities and Additional Capital Expenditure
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porters Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
4.7 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Printing Process
5.1.1 Electrophotography
5.1.2 Inkjet
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Books
5.2.2 Commercial Printing
5.3 Packaging
5.3.1 Labels
5.3.2 Corrugated Packaging
5.3.3 Cartons
5.3.4 Flexible Packaging
5.3.5 Rigid Plastic Packaging
5.3.6 Metal Packaging
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Netherlands
5.4.2.7 Russia
5.4.2.8 Poland
5.4.2.9 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 India
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Smurfit Kappa
6.1.2 Westrock Company
6.1.3 Southland Printing Company Inc.
6.1.4 IronMark Inc.
6.1.5 Xeikon NV
6.1.6 ARC Document Solutions LLC
6.1.7 Avery Dennison Corporation
6.1.8 Multi Color Corporation
6.1.9 Amcor PLC
6.1.10 Sato America
6.1.11 DS Smith PLC
6.1.12 Mondi PLC
6.1.13 CPI Corporate
6.1.14 Core Publishing Solutions
6.1.15 The Command Group (Command Companies)
6.1.16 Quad/Graphics
6.1.17 Walsworth
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
