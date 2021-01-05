Grindeks JSC board resolution about mandatory share repurchase offer to JSC Grindeks

In view of the fact that on December 23rd, 2020, in accordance with the Financial Instruments Market Law section 73(4), information about Grindeks JSC mandatory share repurchase offer expiring on January 22nd, 2021, was announced in the official newspaper “Latvijas Vestnesis,” the board of Grindeks JSC deems it necessary to inform its shareholders about future prospects of the Grindeks Group and to express an opinion on the mandatory share repurchase offer.

The Grindeks Group will now continue the dynamic development of its product portfolio, while at the same time continuing to penetrate strategically important development markets in EU and Southeast Asian countries, as well as strengthening its market position in Russia and other CIS countries.

