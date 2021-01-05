Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

  1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
Company dealt inWillis Towers Watson PLC
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)US$0.000304635 ordinary shares
Date of dealing2021-01-04
  1. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
  1. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
 LongShort
 Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities1,993,651.001.5466  
(2) Derivatives (other than options)    
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell    
Total1,993,651.001.5466  
  1. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:LongShort
 Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities  
(2) Derivatives (other than options)  
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell  
Total  
     


  1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
  1. Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Purchase2,998USD 204.0679
Purchase10,000USD 203.9501
  1. Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,

e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction

(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)		Price per unit

(Note 5)
    
  1. Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)Exercise priceType, e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
       
  1. Exercising
Product name,

e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per

unit (Note 5)
   
  1. Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction

(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)
   


  1. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 
  


 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                          NO

Date of disclosure2021-01-05
Contact nameJames Gange
Telephone number212 446 4029
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) 