Fort Myers, Fla., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) welcomes Board-certified medical oncologist/hematologist Ashok Bapat, MD. He will see patients at the FCS Estero location at 8440 Murano Del Lago Drive, Estero FL, which is scheduled to open on Jan. 11, 2021.

Dr. Bapat earned his medical degree from the University of Bombay in Mumbai, India. After completing residencies in radiation oncology and nuclear medicine, and internal medicine at St. Francis General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA, he finished a residency in hematology and oncology at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Newark, NJ. Dr. Bapat was then awarded a fellowship in blood banking/immunohematology through Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, PA. He is Board-certified in internal medicine, medical oncology and hematology.

Prior to joining FCS, Dr. Bapat cared for patients at an oncology practice in New Jersey. He served as president of Gloucester County Medical Society and as medical director for the Fox Chase Cancer Center Virtual Health Cancer Program and hospice program. Dr. Bapat has been recognized as a Top Doctor in numerous New Jersey and Philadelphia magazines.

Dr. Bapat has broad experience across all areas of hematologic and malignant diseases, with special interest in breast cancer, gynecologic malignancies and solid tumors. He prides himself on his accessibility to his patients, their families and referring medical providers.

“Dr. Bapat has extensive experience and a solid track record serving patients in the community, and we could not be more pleased to welcome him to FCS,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan said, “Dr. Bapat’s extensive and diverse training in a range of oncology-related specialties will add to our patients’ cancer care experience. His expertise will provide them with a wealth of information for enhanced outcomes.”

###

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment

Michelle Robey Florida Cancer Specialists (813) 767-9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com Maryalice Keller Florida Cancer Specialists (585) 314-0172 Maryalice.Keller@FLCancer.com