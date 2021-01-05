MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx® , developer of the world’s first FDA-approved neuromodulation device to treat the symptoms of heart failure (HF), announced that it is expanding its senior leadership team by adding two medical device veterans to the sales and marketing team. Paul Verrastro is joining the company in a newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer and Thomas Hengsteler is joining as the Vice President (VP) of European Sales and Marketing.



Verrastro joins CVRx with more than 30 years of experience in the medical device industry. He has a strong track record of developing disruptive and winning marketing strategies and translating those into exceptional sales results. Prior to joining CVRx, Verrastro was the VP of Global Marketing Strategy for Medtronic’s Cardiac Rhythm Disease Management division. Prior to his career at Medtronic, Verrastro served as Global VP of Marketing for Guidant’s Cardiac Rhythm Management business. Over his career, Verrastro has successfully helped introduce a number of new technologies to treat heart rhythm disorders and heart failure.

“We are very excited to welcome Paul to CVRx,” said Nadim Yared, President and CEO of CVRx. “His experience at Medtronic and Guidant makes him a perfect fit for this moment in CVRx’s history. In 2020, we raised the capital needed to drive the rapid expansion of our business in the US and European markets. Paul will provide critical leadership as we increase access to Barostim therapy for the treatment of HF and hypertension to patients in need.”

Hengsteler joins CVRx with more than 25 years of experience in the medical device industry spending time with St. Jude, Sorin and most recently as the German Sales Director for the Rhythm Management division of Boston Scientific. He has a history of leading high-performing sales teams based in Europe.

“I’m pleased to welcome Thomas to our team,” said Nadim Yared. “With his relevant prior experience, Thomas will be instrumental in solidifying our presence in Germany and around Europe, and strengthening our outreach to European patients suffering from heart failure or resistant hypertension.”

About CVRx Barostim Therapy

CVRx’s Barostim Therapy™ is the first medical technology approved by the FDA that uses neuromodulation - the power of the brain and nervous system - to improve the symptoms of patients with systolic heart failure (HFrEF). Barostim is delivered by the Barostim Neo™ system, an implantable device that uses CVRx-patented technology to send electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors trigger the body’s baroreflex which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of HF. Barostim Neo received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in HF patients in the US. It has also received the CE Mark for HF and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim Therapy, watch this video .

About CVRx, Inc.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN., CVRx ® is a leader in innovative medical technologies that address the unmet needs in cardiovascular diseases with safe and effective therapies that harness and harmonize the body’s natural systems. CVRx is dedicated to improving patient outcomes, quality of life, and overall cardiovascular health via novel baroreceptor neuromodulation therapies.

