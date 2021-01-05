LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP, a preeminent full-service law firm focused on real estate in the United States, proudly announces the election of Katherine (KC) Bissett to the firm’s partnership, effective immediately. A seasoned real estate finance attorney, Bissett’s advancement bolsters the firm’s award-winning Capital Markets team, which has been at the forefront of helping lenders and borrowers preserve the value of their assets and protect their investments in response to the pandemic-driven economic downturn.



“KC’s talent, dedication and passion shine through her superior legal counsel and significant business accomplishments, and we are proud to welcome her to the Firm’s partnership,” said Adam Weissburg, Co-Chair of the Firm’s Capital Markets Team. “KC is an invaluable asset to both her clients and the Firm, helping grow the practice and taking an active role in training and mentoring the next generation of finance associates. We are incredibly lucky that she is a member of our team and look forward to her continued growth.”

Bissett began her career at Cox, Castle & Nicholson as a summer associate in 2010 prior to joining the firm’s Capital Markets practice team as a first-year associate in January 2012. Her practice focuses on representing lenders and borrowers in all of their real estate finance needs. She works directly with clients to structure, underwrite and negotiate their loans and boasts experience across a wide range of financing transactions, including acquisition, bridge and construction financing, ground lease financing and mezzanine loans, as well as secondary market transactions. In response to the current pandemic, her practice also is shifting to encompass increased asset management work, assisting clients with loan modifications, assumptions, collateral substitutions, extensions, work outs and enforcement actions.

Bissett was recently recognized as one of the 2021 Best Lawyers in America “Ones to Watch in Real Estate Law,” is a four-time Southern California Super Lawyers Rising Star, and a two-time Super Lawyers Up-and-Coming 50 Women Southern California Rising Star. She is an active member of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council, a trade association focused on the commercial real estate finance industry and the UCLA Real Estate Alumni Group.

“It is a privilege working alongside such esteemed peers and I am honored to advance my career as a partner at the Firm,” said Bissett. “It is incredibly fulfilling to counsel Cox, Castle & Nicholson clients as they navigate the real estate environment and find opportunities at every stage of the economic cycle. With the knowledge I have gained throughout my tenure, I hope to bring even more value to our clients and team as I embark on a new chapter at the firm,” said Bissett.

Bissett earned her Juris Doctor from University of California Los Angeles School of Law, Order of the Coif, where she was a founding member and vice president of the Real Estate Law Association in connection with the UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate. She graduated magna cum laude from Boston College with a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies. A Culver City resident, Bissett is based in the firm’s Los Angeles office.

