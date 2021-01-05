Brentwood, TN, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Dermatology, a leader in population skin health management, has acquired Virginia Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center in the Northern Virginia area including 5 locations in Fredericksburg, Stafford, Opitz, Woodbridge and Alexandria with two additional de novo locations opening in early Q1 of 2021 and a third following in the spring of 2021. With this acquisition, Pinnacle is taking the next great step in furthering its mission and commitment to population skin health management and providing the residents of Northern Virginia with access to comprehensive, patient-centered dermatologic care.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome the patients and staff of Virginia Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center to the Pinnacle Dermatology network of practices,” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. “Since our introduction, we have been incredibly impressed with the practice that Dr. Eid and his staff have built at Virginia Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center and are excited to have them as a part of the Pinnacle Dermatology team. Dr. Eid has demonstrated his commitment to providing the highest quality dermatologic care to patients but also his strong business acumen, growth mindset and leadership. His unique skillset and that of his team will be a great addition to help Pinnacle further its quest to provide population skin health management to targeted populations across the country.”

“Ever since I began Virginia Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center in 2012, our mission has been simple: to use our collective talents and efforts to provide the most compassionate and highest quality dermatologic care to our patients.” said Dr. Mark P. Eid. “Today I am fortunate to partner with Pinnacle Dermatology, a cutting-edge dermatology platform that not only aligns exactly with those core beliefs but that executes on them at an impressively high level. We never set out to be just a good dermatology practice; we are always striving for excellence. Pinnacle Dermatology will take us to the next level. I am excited our staff and patients will have access to greater management support and resources to offer more skin care services and ultimately enhance our patient experience.”

This integration is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology’s strategy to build a strong, dermatology practice platform operating in multiple geographic markets across the US. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care and has expanded services throughout multiple regions with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission. Pinnacle Dermatology is committed to providing responsive and passionate patient care, including patient education and population skin health management.

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of Virginia Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center at all of its locations. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call Virginia Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center at 540-373-6647.

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

At Pinnacle Dermatology we are united in our purpose: to educate, protect and care for your skin. We’re committed to bringing you the very best in comprehensive skin care so that you can achieve a confident, healthier and more beautiful you! If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible. www.pinnacleskin.com

Christy Katzfey Pinnacle Dermatology (708) 634-4604 Christy.katzfey@pinnacleskin.com