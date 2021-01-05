New York, NY, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With work-from-home policies extending well into the year, creating an optimal home workspace remains an area of focus for professionals determined to start 2021 on the best foot possible. Noting the challenges that professionals faced last year through a swift transition to remote working, Humanscale Consulting’s Jonathan Puleio, MS CPE, shares: “The average home workstation setup is exponentially worse than workstations found in traditional offices. Already we’re seeing musculoskeletal symptoms on the rise and the need for medical treatment will increase as will the number of injury claims in the coming year, as a result from 2020 work-from-home experiences. This will impact insurance rates, lost work time, and productivity rates,” adding, “The best way to counteract these risks is through education and proper workstation design.”

As the leader in ergonomic solutions for over thirty-five years, Humanscale offers a guide on creating a personalized and healthy workspace at home:

1. Task Chair

The best ergonomic task chairs promote spontaneous movement and are easy and intuitive to operate. Look for a chair that automatically adjusts to your body’s needs with dynamic recline and lumbar support, like Humanscale’s Liberty chair (seen in gray in the attached image) which provides lumbar support for all sitting positions. Humanscale’s new World One chair (seen in black in the attached image) features its signature weight sensitive recline while offering personalized ergonomic support in a cost-effective design. Armrests that connect to the back of the chair – so they move with you during recline – are also a valuable feature.

2. Articulating Keyboard Support

Keyboard supports form the bridge between the user and the computer. They help prevent wrist pain and carpal tunnel syndrome, allow the upper body to relax, and maximize the function of an ergonomic task chair by enabling the user to work while fully engaged with the lumbar support. Look for keyboard supports with negative tilt adjustability to keep wrists straight and protect them from injury like Humanscale’s 6G System, pictured in the attached images, ensures ergonomic alignment.

3. Task Lighting

An often-overlooked ergo essential, the task light provides the right amount of light necessary for viewing hard copy documents and helps prevent glare and Computer Vision Syndrome – a condition affecting up to 90% of computer users. This syndrome causes eyestrain, eye fatigue, dry eyes, light sensitivity, blurred vision, headaches and other symptoms. Humanscale’s Horizon 2.0, pictured in the attached images, meets these needs by providing glare-free light that intuitively adjusts for a range of activities, from reading documents to writing emails, and everything in between. Task lighting has even been linked to boosts in mood and productivity, and allows lower levels of ambient lighting, yielding significant reductions in energy usage and associated costs. Humanscale’s Nova task light with the new Wireless Charging Base also adds brightness to any workspace and can wirelessly charge a phone at the same time, making it the ultimate WFH accessory.

4. Monitor Arms

Monitor arms serve double-duty in the ergonomic workspace. In addition to enabling the correct positioning of the monitor, monitor arms clear valuable desktop space for other users and can make smaller workspaces more productive. Likewise, laptop holders allow for the ergonomic use of a laptop computer by propping the monitor up into an easy-to-view position and requiring the use of an external keyboard and mouse. Humanscale monitor arms, like the M8.1, pictured in the attached images, are designed with simplicity, adjustability and durability in mind, so users can find the best configuration for their needs.

5. Sit/Stand Surfaces

Incorporating height-adjustable solutions into your workstation is essential for a balanced and healthy way of working. The benefits of sit/stand go beyond increasing our well-being and reducing the risk of injury. Research has shown that standing for just 15 minutes every hour boosts circulation, takes pressure off the spine and balances muscle use. This simple refresh of the body and mind can enhance productivity and reduce fatigue. For example, Humanscale’s Float desk, pictured in the attached images, has an integrated counterbalance mechanism that accommodates varying weightloads. So with the press of a streamlined lever under the work surface, raising or lowering the desk is as quick and easy as sitting or standing and doesn’t interrupt the workflow.

