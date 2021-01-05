SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                        5 January 2021 at 6:35 pm


Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 4 January 2021 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.03% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		5.03% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 4.98% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.02% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		5.01% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305   27,769,592 shares

Below 5% voting rights 		  5.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A 27,769,592 shares

Below 5%voting rights 		5.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025) N/A N/A Physical 11,059 shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 35,453 shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.01% shares

Below 5% voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 97,466 shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.02% shares

Below 5% voting rights
      SUBTOTAL B 143,978 shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.03% shares

Below 5% voting rights


SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist
tel. +358 10 516 0032


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com