Half-year report on Atos SE’s liquidity contract

Bezons, January 5, 2021

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Atos SE with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as at December 31, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

0 Atos share

18,578,733.00€

It is reminded that as at June 30, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

0 Atos share

18,821,185.00€

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Press: Sylvie Raybaud +33 6 95 91 96 71

sylvie.raybaud@atos.net

Investor Relations: Gilles Arditti +33 1 73 26 00 66

gilles.arditti@atos.net

Attachment