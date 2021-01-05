Publication of Prospectus

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC

Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (together, "the Companies") announce that they have published a Prospectus (comprising a Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary) in relation to offers for subscription for new Ordinary Shares in each of the Companies to raise, in aggregate, up to £45 million (before issue costs), together with over-allotment facilities as detailed below (the "Offers") as follows:

Amount to be raised under each Offer Over-allotment facility Albion Development VCT PLC Offer £7 million £3 million Albion Enterprise VCT PLC Offer £6 million £3 million Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Offer £14 million £3 million Crown Place VCT PLC Offer £6 million £3 million Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC Offer £12 million £3 million

Any election to make use of their over-allotment facility will be subject to the decision of the individual boards of the Companies in the light of investments and disposals made and anticipated by them at the relevant time.

The Offers open on 5 January 2021 and are expected to close no later than 30 September 2021 (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or previously closed).

Each of the Companies has entered into an offer agreement relating to the Offers with the Companies’ investment manager Albion Capital Group LLP (“Albion”), pursuant to which Albion will receive a fee of 2.5 per cent. of the gross proceeds of the Offers and out of which Albion will pay the costs of the Offers, as detailed in the Prospectus. Albion is a related party of each of the Companies under the Listing Rules, and therefore entering into the offer agreement is a transaction to which Listing Rule 11.1.10 applies.

A downloadable version of the Prospectus will be available from www.albion.capital .

Copies of the Prospectus are available, free of charge, from the Companies' registered office at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, the Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at.

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Enquiries:

Will Fraser-Allen

Managing Partner, Albion Capital Group LLP

Investment Manager

Tel: 0207 601 1850

5 January 2021