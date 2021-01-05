Lake City, Colo., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media has joined forces with internationally renowned building science expert Steve Easley and his wife, indoor air quality expert Susan Raterman, to retrofit a 3,050-square-foot house in Scottsdale, Ariz. The goal of the ReVISION House Scottsdale project (with its theme: The Forever House: Remodeling for Sanctuary) is to showcase to consumers and building professionals alike how to optimize performance, sustainability, wellness, aesthetics, intelligence, and durability in a remodeling project using the most advanced products, systems, and technologies available on the market today.

This type of demonstration project is important when you calculate the impact older houses have on this country's carbon footprint. In the United States, the average home is 35 years old. Nearly six of ten (58%) homes were constructed before 1980, many of which have:

Moisture, structural, and durability problems.

Lead or asbestos.

Poor comfort, indoor air quality, and performance.

Hefty energy bills.

This show home will go step-by-step through the renovation process to show how to upgrade virtually any older home to be efficient, beautiful, and durable. It will address such topics as moving beyond net-zero energy to net-zero demand, healthy home systems, and pandemic-proof concepts.

Read Green Builder's launch article on the house here. And check out the project's videos, which explain in-depth the cutting-edge concepts of this remodel.

Uniquely positioned on a lake in McCormick Ranch, the ReVISION House Scottsdale will showcase cost-effective strategies for achieving net zero in a remodeling project using renewable energy, efficient mechanical systems, and advanced smart home technologies. The project will also highlight trending lifestyle issues, such as health and wellness and aging in place designs and technologies.

This project is sponsored by Whirlpool, Dupont, Mitsubishi Electric, Broan NuTone, Pioneer Landscape Centers, FlowGuard Gold, BlazeMaster Fire Protection Systems, Rachio, Belgard, Rheem, and MSI.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to over 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of early-adopter and first-mover consumers who are interested in sustainable living. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights, and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including Internet of Things, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

Steve Easley, Msc, is an internationally recognized construction consultant specializing in solving building science-related problems and educating building industry professionals and their trade partners. His work focuses on increasing quality of construction, sustainability, performance, and reducing costly mistakes that lead to construction defects and callbacks. Steve’s mission is helping industry professionals build & remodel structures that are durable, energy-efficient, healthy, and comfortable to live and work in. He has more than 30 years of industry experience, performing thousands of jobsite quality surveys and presenting building science seminars around the world with an annual audience of 8-10,000 industry professionals. Steve has been a Judge for the Department of Energy’s National Housing Innovation Award since 2014 as well as a Purdue University Polytechnic Distinguished Alumni.

An experienced consultant in the critical areas of air quality, mold mitigation, environmental hazards, and industrial hygiene, Susan Raterman, CIH is the founder and president of The Raterman Group, Ltd., a respected consulting firm located in the Scottsdale, Arizona area. Susan specializes in identifying environmental health hazards and developing practical solutions that help her clients improve the health and comfort of commercial, institutional, and residential buildings. She regularly engages in industrial hygiene consulting, indoor air and water quality evaluations, developing strategies for green/healthy building best practices, microbial investigations, infection control, sampling and remediation protocols, asbestos and lead hazard assessments, and remediation oversight and litigation support. Since 1987, The Raterman Group has provided services to clients in the construction, commercial, residential, healthcare, manufacturing, legal, and public sectors.

