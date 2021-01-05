Dallas, TX, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been serving Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ to millions of guests throughout the country for 80 years! To celebrate this monumental birthday year, the family-owned barbecue joint is introducing specialty items throughout 2021.

To kick off its year of celebration, Dickey’s is now offering three delicious new menu items. Available through April 30, guests can order these celebratory specials in-store, at dickeys.com or using the Dickey’s App.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich ($8) – Slow-smoked marinated chicken breast under a slice of melty Tillamook cheddar cheese, topped with jalapeños and spicy barbecue sauce.

($8) – Slow-smoked marinated chicken breast under a slice of melty Tillamook cheddar cheese, topped with jalapeños and spicy barbecue sauce. Spicy Brisket Sandwich ($8) –Texas-style brisket under a slice of melty Tillamook cheddar cheese, topped with jalapeños and spicy barbecue sauce.

($8) –Texas-style brisket under a slice of melty Tillamook cheddar cheese, topped with jalapeños and spicy barbecue sauce. Double Berry Cobbler Dessert ($3) – A delicious combination of sweet berry fruit and oatmeal crumble topping.

“Carrying a family legacy and business for 80 years is no small feat and to kick-off the milestone anniversary we’re offering delicious, modern twists on our family-favorite classics,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’ve worked hard to create one-of-a-kind offerings in honor of our anniversary and guests can look forward to these limited-time specials and other soon-to-be-announced new menu items to keep the celebration going all year long.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

