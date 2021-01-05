Sea Island, GA, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Women In Bio (YWIB) and Winward Academy are pleased to announce the launch of YWIB Teachers, a STEM-focused outreach program for teachers, by making YWIB’s online video series and teaching resources available on Winward Academy’s online tutoring platform.

Through this partnership, YWIB and Winward Academy will provide free access to these resources to over 300 schools and 50,000 students from underprivileged communities across the country. YWIB created these video resources and materials to help teachers engage their students in STEM and to introduce these students to the wide range of science-related opportunities and careers available to them.

“At YWIB, we have a deep respect for teachers and the difference they can make in their students’ lives. Through the launch of our YWIB Teachers program, we intend to support teachers in any way we can in their efforts to bring STEM to the classroom,” said Lily Wound, National Chair of YWIB. “Central to our mission at YWIB is to bring STEM learning and resources to students from diverse backgrounds and are excited to have the opportunity to reach them directly through our partnership with Winward Academy.”

Winward Academy provides top tier educational materials to students and teachers in all communities. “With the addition of YWIB’s STEM curriculum, we believe our students will continue to have unmatched resources and tools to exceed not just in school but in life,” shared Dr. Jennifer Winward, Winward Academy Founder & CEO.

YWIB Teachers is the third STEM-focused outreach program that YWIB has launched in a multi-year, focused effort to bring STEM education and opportunities to young girls, teachers and parents across the country and in Canada. YWIB will provide teachers through its YWIB Teachers program access to STEM events, resources and other opportunities to support their efforts to bring STEM to the classroom. In addition to its partnership with Winward Academy, YWIB is working with RockEDU Science Outreach at The Rockefeller University through their LAB Backstage Program, which connects teachers and students with a scientist for virtual “behind the scenes” access to the process of scientific research.

In addition to YWIB Teachers, in 2020 YWIB launched its YWIB Ambassadors Program, a new initiative for high school girls interested in championing and supporting YWIB’s efforts locally and nationally, and YWIB Online, a STEM-focused online platform, including a dedicated YouTube channel and associated Facebook page, that provide access to young girls to educational and leadership programs and other opportunities in STEM free of charge.

ABOUT WINWARD ACADEMY

Test success, college success, and life success – they all begin at Winward Academy, an award-winning online learning platform widely recognized as the first to honor over 40 years of research about learning theory. The platform supports student success on the ACT and SAT, in math class, and for college applications. Winward Academy provides personalized learning experiences for students by tracking performance in all lessons and on practice tests. Feedback is provided immediately for every answer, right or wrong, and step-by-step video solutions are provided for every question. For more information on Winward Academy, see winwardacademy.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

ABOUT YOUNG WOMEN IN BIO (YWIB)

Young Women In Bio (YWIB) gives girls today the inspiration and support they need to become tomorrow’s leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). We strive to provide education and hands-on experience in STEM, as well as share our passion for all scientific fields.

Through 13 chapters across the United States and Canada, YWIB partners with leading companies, universities, hospitals, and other organizations to host highly engaging, educational, and motivational programs for young girls interested in STEM. To learn more, visit: www.womeninbio.org/ywib.

ABOUT WOMEN IN BIO (WIB)

Founded in 2002 to support women employed in the field of life sciences from the classroom to the boardroom, Women In Bio (WIB) is a multifaceted organization with 13 chapters in North America. It offers an array of professional educational programs, peer to peer learning, mentoring and networking opportunities, and is the only organization for women that integrates all career levels and life sciences fields. WIB is funded by sponsors and partners dedicated to supporting women of all ages in their lifelong journey; in the life sciences and beyond. Please visit www.womeninbio.org.

