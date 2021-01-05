ALEXANDRIA, La., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of F. William Hackmeyer, Jr., director of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRBI), the parent company of Red River Bank. Mr. Hackmeyer passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.



“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of our friend and board member, Bill Hackmeyer. Bill was one of our founding directors and a trusted advisor. His extensive commercial real estate experience and long history with the bank made him an excellent board member. His passion and commitment to our company, and his guidance and support of management, will be greatly missed,” said Blake Chatelain, President and CEO of Red River Bancshares, Inc. and Red River Bank. “On behalf of the entire Red River Bank family, we extend our deepest condolences to all members of the Hackmeyer family,” said Mr. Chatelain.

