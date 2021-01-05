TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideon Media acquired Cue Digital Media on December 31st, 2020, to form one of the largest independent digital media sales organizations in Canada.



Ideon Media, which began in 2009, delivers strategic solutions and branded content to brands and ad agencies. Ideon owns and operates SavvyMom and 29Secrets, along with exclusive representation of key US publishers such as IGN, Mashable, Highsnobiety, Bustle, Nylon, ScaryMommy and Fatherly.

Ideon Media will double the size of its Canadian audience and reach through the acquisition of Cue Digital, increasing its customer base enabling it to compete with the Canada’s leading broadcast and traditional media companies in the digital landscape.

“I am thrilled to welcome Cue Digital to the Ideon Media family, the amalgamation of our strengths in Influencer marketing, branded content with massive Canadian reach to amplify brand’s messaging in a cookie-less world will define our future with brands and agencies,” said Kevin Bartus, CEO and Founder, Ideon Media.

“Ideon Media is the perfect strategic acquisition partner, Cue Digital and Ideon as one entity will be a major force in digital media built on two decades of shared entrepreneurial teamwork and passion for creating innovation and value for our clients,” said David U.K, CEO and Founder of Cue Digital Media.

The two companies' joint exclusive reach, branded content opportunities and unique sponsorship propositions for clients solidifies the new entity as one of the leading digital media advertising companies in Canada with 30 million unduplicated monthly unique visitors, Comscore Media Metrix November 2020.

In 2021, as Canadian brands focus on content, influencer, social media marketing and brand-safe environments, Ideon and Cue Digital’s offerings provide clients with exclusive and original ROI-focused opportunities.

About Ideon Media® (www.ideonmedia.com)



Ideon Media is a Toronto-based digital firm that offers a wide spectrum of advertiser solutions with best-in-class publisher representation and wholly owned and operated sites, including SavvyMom.ca and 29Secrets.com. Ideon specializes in custom content programs created by our award-winning in-house editorial team, influencer programs, events, performance network, proprietary data, and analytics. Ideon Media reaches a combined total of 14 million Canadians.

About Cue Digital Media® (www.cuedigitalmedia.com)

About Cue Digital

Cue Digital is the online media sales agency that audience-first publishers trust to deliver cool and cohesive experiences for brands and the consumers who adore them. Their consumer obsessed philosophy has led to the development of innovative in-house products and solutions—from content creation to amplification and distribution—that are transforming the future of digital advertising.

Cue Digital reaches over 16 million unique Canadians across premium publishers each month, including more than 47% of millennials.

Awarded “Canada’s Top Growing Companies” – 2019 Globe and Mail - Report on Business

Ranked “Canada’s Fastest Growing Company” Growth 500 - 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018

Find more information about how Cue Digital delivers engagement to the most lucrative consumer audiences at cuedigitalmedia.com .

