REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that senior management will present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. EST / 7:50 a.m. PST.



The audio portion of the Company presentation will be available on the investors page of the Coherus BioSciences website at https://investors.coherus.com.

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus is a leading commercial-stage biosimilar company dedicated to expanding access to high-quality therapeutics that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to delivering significant savings to the health care system. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

