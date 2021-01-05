SANTA PAULA, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (“Calavo”) (“Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, today announced that its management will be participating in the virtual 2021 ICR Conference. Chief Executive Officer Jim Gibson and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Manion will be participating in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 12 at 1:30 pm ET and will host meetings with institutional investors and analysts Monday, January 11 and Tuesday, January 12.



A live broadcast of the fireside chat will be available online and archived for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.calavo.com.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company’s Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo’s fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and several private label and store brands.

