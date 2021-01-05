LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Thursday, January 28, 2021, with a press release issued after market close.



CrossFirst’s management team will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 4 p.m. Central time / 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Investors, news media, and other participants should register for the call or audio webcast at https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com, participants may dial into the call toll-free at (877) 621-5851 from anywhere in the U.S. or (470) 495-9492 internationally, using conference ID no. 8838529. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website. A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the close of the call until February 4, 2021, accessible at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID no. 8838529.

ABOUT CROSSFIRST

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bank has eight full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Investor Relations/Media Contact:

Matt Needham

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.

913-312-6822

matt@crossfirst.com