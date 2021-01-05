IRVINE, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appriss Retail, an industry leader in retail performance improvement solutions, and DiSa Digital Safety (DiSa), an industry leader for digital security and authentication solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to help retailers combat fraud and abuse in high-value merchandise. Through this partnership, the DiSa Single Scan Serialization (3S) Smart Barcode that uniquely identifies each item will be incorporated into Appriss Retail’s analytics engine for return authorization, Verify®.

“Verify always helps retailers identify and mitigate fraud and abuse in returns while enhancing the returns experience,” said Steve Prebble, president of Appriss Retail. “Our partnership with DiSa can produce better outcomes by accounting for serialized products.

“With our complementary solutions it was a natural partnership,” said Eddie Chng the Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of DiSa Limited. “Combining Verify’s industry leading capabilities with DiSa’s revolutionary single scan serialization technology gives retailers the most comprehensive tools in the industry to protect themselves against fraudulent or abusive returns.”

Managing in-store and online returns is a major challenge, especially while retailers are also looking to improve the consumer experience through a smooth return process. Verify from Appriss Retail is designed to analyze a retailer’s data and enable a great shopping experience, while simultaneously helping to distinguish and deter the small percentage of consumers whose returns are potentially fraudulent or abusive. DiSa’s 3S Smart Barcode enables the retailer’s point-of-sale (POS) to examine each individual item’s purchase and return history with one single scan, helping to remove disruption and confusion for the consumer and associate. Incorporating fraud mitigation analytics from Verify with DiSa’s knowledge of that unique item provides a level of return detail previously unattainable and allows retailers and brands to materially reduce return fraud or abuse more than either solution individually.

About Appriss Retail

Appriss Retail, a division of Appriss Inc., provides artificial intelligence-based solutions to help retailers protect margin, unlock sales, and cut shrink. With more than 20 years of retail data science expertise, the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform generates advanced analytical insights and real-time decisions that drive action throughout the organization, including operations, finance, marketing, and loss prevention. Its performance-improvement solutions yield measurable results with significant return on investment among retail store, ecommerce, and inventory functions. Appriss Retail serves a global base of leading specialty, apparel, department store, hard goods, big box, grocery, pharmacy, and hospitality businesses in more than 150,000 locations (brick and mortar and online) in 45 countries across six continents. For more information about Appriss Retail, visit https://apprissretail.com.

About DiSa Digital Safety Pte. Ltd.

DiSa Digital Safety Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based company that specializes in the research and development of cutting-edge digital security and authentication solutions (DiSa Asset Protection System). With its single scan technology and seamless integration, DiSa has been able to provide item level tracking and data with no disruption to the sales process. This technology is now protecting products and categories previously unachievable with traditional serialization methods, saving millions of dollars in prevented returns.

DiSa entered the US market in 2014 launching its Smart Solutions within the largest retailer in the world with a limited store test. After rigorous testing by the Loss Prevention Research Council, USA, DiSa rolled out its Smart Solutions nationwide in 2017. For more information about DiSa Digital Safety, visit https://digital-safety.com.

