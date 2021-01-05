VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lui Franciosi is pleased to announce that Franciosi Consulting Ltd. will be learning more about how seniors and their families have been dealing with this COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, online media reports and survey portals from various countries will be reviewed to determine the type of stressors that seniors have been facing especially in terms of their healthcare and future planning. Lui Franciosi states, “This past year has been a challenging one for seniors and their families. There is a need to better understand how they have been coping with care planning and end-of-life issues. This information can be useful for administrators of senior housing such as long term care, assisted living and independent living to help them prepare policies that make sense for future pandemics. The aim is to publish these results in the form of a white paper for seniors, families and the general public to consider.”



For more information about Lui Franciosi and his company Franciosi Consulting Ltd., please visit https://franciosiconsulting.com/ or his YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7PSoeH8yN-HuLg5xFi5Qxw/. Dr. Franciosi advises on the operational and research needs of the pharmaceutical and senior care industries. He also discusses topics online such as running your own business, chronic pain, the importance of senior care, Lyme Disease, as well as COVID-19 & the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

About Lui Franciosi

Lui Franciosi is a consultant with over 20 years of executive experience collected in the pharmaceutical and senior care industries. He holds a Masters degree and a Doctorate from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. He also studied business at the University of Warwick in the U.K. Lui Franciosi founded Franciosi Consulting Ltd. in 2015 and is the president and CEO.

Contact

lui@franciosiconsulting.com

+1.778.998.6260