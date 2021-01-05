VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lui Franciosi is pleased to announce that Franciosi Consulting Ltd. will be assessing how technology could be helping seniors deal with the loneliness and boredom during this COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, online media reports and survey portals from various countries will be reviewed to determine how technologies are currently being used to help seniors at home as well as in designated senior housing such as long term care, assisted living and independent living. Lui Franciosi states, “Seniors and their families have been struggling to connect physically due to social distancing and social visitation restrictions at home and many facilities. There is a need to better understand how technology such as iPads and social media software has affected their periods of isolation. This information can help administrators plan formal clinical studies and plan more effective policies for future pandemics. The aim is to also publish these results in the form of a white paper for seniors, families and the general public to consider.”



