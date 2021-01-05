México City, Mexico, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Given the bleak outlook for companies left by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially due to the closure of multiple businesses and the loss of millions of jobs, Xanath Díaz, director of Customer Development at the company NÜ4 Automation, said that several companies they have known how to adapt to new technologies, which has allowed them to survive this scenario.

And the specialist points out that, no matter how big or small a company is, it can always be automated.

“When they tell me: ‘my company is not that big, I can't automate myself’, I explain a little about what bots are and how they work. It is there when they understand that automation is something that all companies should have, and not only those that have an imposing size”, she explains.

According to the Survey on the Economic Impact Generated by Companies (ECOVID-IE 2020), prepared by the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (INEGI), the health crisis in Mexico has affected 85.1 percent of companies.

In this regard, Díaz Garza explains that bots are not the typical androids that mechanically help a person to lift or move objects, since, when he talks about them, he refers to Robotic Process Automation (RPA, for its acronym in English), that is, to a software that simulates the interaction that a person has on the computer.

The consulting firm NÜ4 Automation is specialized in comprehensive technology focused on automation, that is, it understands internal processes, analyzes evaluates, and proposes a solution based on the needs of each company, which generates a better adaptation to each situation.

“Automation is the fourth industrial revolution. It is something that was already being experienced before the pandemic. The only thing that it brought with it is an acceleration of digitization of between 5 and 10 years and, therefore, automation”, indicates Xanath Díaz.

