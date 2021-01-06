Hexagon Composites invites shareholders, analysts, media and other stakeholders to our Virtual Capital Markets Day on Monday 11 January 2021, from 13:00 – 16:00 CET.
Presentations will be held by Hexagon’s executive management with a focus on the company’s solutions and positioning for further growth. Presentations will be followed by Q&A.
Agenda 11 January 2021 - Clean Air Everywhere
13:00 – 13:10 CET
Profitable green growth - Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Composites
13:10- 13:50 CET
Digitalization and new business models – the next big strategic step for Hexagon
13:50-14:50 CET
G-mobility deep dive – major market growth coming our way
14:50-15:00 Coffee Break
15:00-15:20 CET
15.20-15:55 CET
15:55-16.00 CET
Closing remarks - Jon Erik Engeset, CEO
For more information, please contact:
Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com
