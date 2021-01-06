Hexagon Composites invites shareholders, analysts, media and other stakeholders to our Virtual Capital Markets Day on Monday 11 January 2021, from 13:00 – 16:00 CET.

Presentations will be held by Hexagon’s executive management with a focus on the company’s solutions and positioning for further growth. Presentations will be followed by Q&A.

To attend our Capital Markets Day, please register here.





Agenda 11 January 2021 - Clean Air Everywhere



13:00 – 13:10 CET

Profitable green growth - Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Composites



13:10- 13:50 CET

Digitalization and new business models – the next big strategic step for Hexagon

The new generation of tanks is smart - Skjalg Stavheim, President Hexagon Ragasco

- Skjalg Stavheim, President Hexagon Ragasco Building our IoT opportunity and improving the circular economy - Jack Schimenti, President Hexagon Digital Wave



13:50-14:50 CET



G-mobility deep dive – major market growth coming our way

Rapid expansion of (renewable) natural gas - Seung Baik, President Hexagon Agility

- Seung Baik, President Hexagon Agility Clean energy where you need it: The growing influence of Mobile Pipeline across multiple segments - Miguel Raimao, VP Mobile Pipeline, Hexagon Agility

- Miguel Raimao, VP Mobile Pipeline, Hexagon Agility Commercialization strategy - Eric Bippus, SVP Sales and Marketing, Hexagon Agility



14:50-15:00 Coffee Break



15:00-15:20 CET

Accelerating zero emission mobility – Morten Holum, CEO Hexagon Purus



15.20-15:55 CET

Research & Development – the very core, Rick Rashilla, SVP Research & Development

Strengthening the Hexagon brand - Karen Romer, SVP Communications

- Karen Romer, SVP Communications Strong balance sheet & profitable growth - David Bandele, CFO Hexagon Composites



15:55-16.00 CET

Closing remarks - Jon Erik Engeset, CEO



For more information, please contact:

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com





About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn