SOGECLAIR

Blagnac, France, January 06th 2021-8.50 am

Yearly Statement H2 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 31 December 2020, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 980
  • Cash balance: €49,764.13

During the 2nd half 2020, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE31,635 equities€411,225.64742 transactions
SALE33,683 equities€435,523.16706 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2020, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 3,028
  • Cash balance: €25,466.61

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

  • Number of shares: 3,606
  • Cash balance: €51,114.70
     

Philippe ROBARDEY
President and CEO

ANNEXE


 PurchaseSales
 Number of transactionsNumber of equitiesEquities/Capital in EURNumber of transactionsNumber of equitiesEquities/Capital in EUR
TOTAL74231,635411,225.6470633,683435,523.16
01/07/202041351,98861662,493.3
02/07/202061852,668.29150725
03/07/202051552,170.761472,095.5
06/07/2020105096,805.1882002,792.2
07/07/202073033,885.7000
08/07/202041651,975.25145540
09/07/202071962,325.11105156,254.73
10/07/202061862,172.244935,764.85
13/07/2020250582,51691611,170.89
14/07/202041361,6611561,5
15/07/202022002,425122973,664.5
16/07/202022002,43573003,672.99
17/07/202042122,649104095,180.6
20/07/202052643,568.9911114915,667.3
21/07/202083745,096.1672293,153.19
22/07/202062393,250.451602,203.01
23/07/202072653,659.99150695
24/07/20201288311,668.4911251,656.25
27/07/2020156541682,218.99
28/07/202000051982,619.8
29/07/2020000184055,673
30/07/2020105537,944.67458857.05
31/07/20201397612,965.1843855,163.74
03/08/202022503,324.5106588,991.5
04/08/202041291,804.151892,674.35
05/08/202041041,50752954,302.01
06/08/202063735,356.21000
07/08/2020350715000
10/08/2020000424344.4
11/08/202011001,435344633.6
12/08/2020244633.6000
13/08/202041021,473.2000
14/08/2020345647.2233476.85
17/08/202051291,835.85236518.4
18/08/2020167944.711452,051.75
19/08/202072172,994.714761,079.55
20/08/2020147289,991.441191712,304.67
21/08/202042002,670.7621942,589.01
24/08/2020144585.2538510.6
25/08/202041281,698.05160801
26/08/2020122303,003.2000
27/08/2020223994,899.0885016,224.93
28/08/2020143774,511.7523153,843
31/08/202072062,402.21133974,703.81
01/09/202051501,747.594054,796.01
02/09/202066227,129.9941701,977
03/09/202063413,872.19107218,289.41
04/09/202021491,695.585716,617.72
07/09/202051311,624.7582252,837.5
08/09/202052372,935.6225313.75
09/09/202072352,862.6531431,757.3
10/09/202076147,338.71000
11/09/2020366782.132502,980
14/09/202052002,374110119
15/09/202051551,832.012861,021.6
16/09/202051712,014.8171982,344.2
17/09/2020336422.5149575.75
18/09/202061701,972.49000
21/09/202051601,811.2531361,550.5
22/09/2020000366740.3
23/09/2020137768,414.941442.2
24/09/202051231,226.342752,866.9
25/09/202082452,427.93000
28/09/2020000102402,394.6
29/09/202031001,002.9000
30/09/202063103,077.2222001,998
01/10/202000085014,977.54
02/10/202081471,459.11218179.64
05/10/2020163863,808.08157767,705.21
06/10/2020181,11210,527.7551891,865.98
07/10/202000093293,134.09
08/10/20201328.871911,854
09/10/2020000101,36113,696.42
12/10/202021001,010000
13/10/202062092,086.8255555.5
14/10/202061121,115.86000
15/10/2020104154,103.691100990
16/10/2020103022,923.27000
19/10/2020133153,057.5241311,283.01
20/10/2020299985.197677,722.08
21/10/202061771,775.03000
22/10/2020000272717
23/10/202081651,634.7572142,128.55
26/10/202083733,705.16000
27/10/2020103012,924.64000
28/10/2020191,1219,909.53000
29/10/2020386711.851471,226.1
30/10/2020337302.461100822
02/11/2020290739.852031,677.9
03/11/202002682,210.4903152,609.9
04/11/2020240330.431381,142.64
05/11/2020357470.8231351,117.8
06/11/202041561,284.7251541,264.96
09/11/2020347386.34301,94816,846.5
10/11/2020124454,252.95211,05410,169.73
11/11/2020174723.72126516,524.45
12/11/2020133764,466.5219226.1
13/11/202051341,585.641681,979.01
16/11/202071,00411,817.88201,07512,933.11
17/11/202031732,125.631902,369.51
18/11/202000083153,978.26
19/11/20201177910,463.84134225,698.06
20/11/2020103805,214.0241502,080.01
23/11/202041151,590.7573504,857.51
24/11/202083304,618.5262283,208.69
25/11/202084205,865.01150705
26/11/202084736,554.2263384,722.6
27/11/2020105667,761.78233453.75
30/11/202045307,132.5342673,621.24
01/12/202072092,800.6251688.5
02/12/202061853,010.01331,76029,243.63
03/12/202014072661803,175.51
04/12/202061092,1777971,962.8
07/12/202041432,861.9340797.4
08/12/202072865,677.79153166,340.79
09/12/2020113547,069.31344888.7
10/12/202061903,771.0153026,063.41
11/12/202061052,080.95891,774.5
14/12/202003266,456.4604108,194.01
15/12/2020144408,854.2153958,097.5
16/12/202092044,029.241502,995.01
17/12/202052515,040.9171903,844.99
18/12/20201450310,039.026851,718
21/12/202004739,190.1102514,568.2
22/12/20204881,665.554881,689.6
23/12/20201256310,467.4161252,380.7
24/12/2020114257.62474.1
25/12/2020000000
28/12/202061112,033.972464,538.85
29/12/20200001858811,007.77
30/12/2020000123156,050.39
31/12/2020120392963712,790.39

