Blagnac, France, January 06th 2021-8.50 am

Yearly Statement H2 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 31 December 2020, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 980

Cash balance: €49,764.13

During the 2nd half 2020, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 31,635 equities €411,225.64 742 transactions SALE 33,683 equities €435,523.16 706 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2020, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 3,028

Cash balance: €25,466.61

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

Number of shares: 3,606

Cash balance: €51,114.70



ANNEXE





Purchase Sales Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR TOTAL 742 31,635 411,225.64 706 33,683 435,523.16 01/07/2020 4 135 1,988 6 166 2,493.3 02/07/2020 6 185 2,668.29 1 50 725 03/07/2020 5 155 2,170.7 6 147 2,095.5 06/07/2020 10 509 6,805.18 8 200 2,792.2 07/07/2020 7 303 3,885.7 0 0 0 08/07/2020 4 165 1,975.25 1 45 540 09/07/2020 7 196 2,325.11 10 515 6,254.73 10/07/2020 6 186 2,172.2 4 493 5,764.85 13/07/2020 2 50 582,5 16 916 11,170.89 14/07/2020 4 136 1,661 1 5 61,5 15/07/2020 2 200 2,425 12 297 3,664.5 16/07/2020 2 200 2,435 7 300 3,672.99 17/07/2020 4 212 2,649 10 409 5,180.6 20/07/2020 5 264 3,568.99 11 1149 15,667.3 21/07/2020 8 374 5,096.16 7 229 3,153.19 22/07/2020 6 239 3,250.4 5 160 2,203.01 23/07/2020 7 265 3,659.99 1 50 695 24/07/2020 12 883 11,668.49 1 125 1,656.25 27/07/2020 1 5 65 4 168 2,218.99 28/07/2020 0 0 0 5 198 2,619.8 29/07/2020 0 0 0 18 405 5,673 30/07/2020 10 553 7,944.67 4 58 857.05 31/07/2020 13 976 12,965.18 4 385 5,163.74 03/08/2020 2 250 3,324.5 10 658 8,991.5 04/08/2020 4 129 1,804.1 5 189 2,674.35 05/08/2020 4 104 1,507 5 295 4,302.01 06/08/2020 6 373 5,356.21 0 0 0 07/08/2020 3 50 715 0 0 0 10/08/2020 0 0 0 4 24 344.4 11/08/2020 1 100 1,435 3 44 633.6 12/08/2020 2 44 633.6 0 0 0 13/08/2020 4 102 1,473.2 0 0 0 14/08/2020 3 45 647.2 2 33 476.85 17/08/2020 5 129 1,835.85 2 36 518.4 18/08/2020 1 67 944.7 1 145 2,051.75 19/08/2020 7 217 2,994.71 4 76 1,079.55 20/08/2020 14 728 9,991.44 11 917 12,304.67 21/08/2020 4 200 2,670.76 2 194 2,589.01 24/08/2020 1 44 585.2 5 38 510.6 25/08/2020 4 128 1,698.05 1 60 801 26/08/2020 12 230 3,003.2 0 0 0 27/08/2020 22 399 4,899.08 8 501 6,224.93 28/08/2020 14 377 4,511.75 2 315 3,843 31/08/2020 7 206 2,402.21 13 397 4,703.81 01/09/2020 5 150 1,747.5 9 405 4,796.01 02/09/2020 6 622 7,129.99 4 170 1,977 03/09/2020 6 341 3,872.19 10 721 8,289.41 04/09/2020 2 149 1,695.5 8 571 6,617.72 07/09/2020 5 131 1,624.75 8 225 2,837.5 08/09/2020 5 237 2,935.6 2 25 313.75 09/09/2020 7 235 2,862.65 3 143 1,757.3 10/09/2020 7 614 7,338.71 0 0 0 11/09/2020 3 66 782.1 3 250 2,980 14/09/2020 5 200 2,374 1 10 119 15/09/2020 5 155 1,832.01 2 86 1,021.6 16/09/2020 5 171 2,014.81 7 198 2,344.2 17/09/2020 3 36 422.5 1 49 575.75 18/09/2020 6 170 1,972.49 0 0 0 21/09/2020 5 160 1,811.25 3 136 1,550.5 22/09/2020 0 0 0 3 66 740.3 23/09/2020 13 776 8,414.94 1 4 42.2 24/09/2020 5 123 1,226.3 4 275 2,866.9 25/09/2020 8 245 2,427.93 0 0 0 28/09/2020 0 0 0 10 240 2,394.6 29/09/2020 3 100 1,002.9 0 0 0 30/09/2020 6 310 3,077.22 2 200 1,998 01/10/2020 0 0 0 8 501 4,977.54 02/10/2020 8 147 1,459.11 2 18 179.64 05/10/2020 16 386 3,808.08 15 776 7,705.21 06/10/2020 18 1,112 10,527.75 5 189 1,865.98 07/10/2020 0 0 0 9 329 3,134.09 08/10/2020 1 3 28.8 7 191 1,854 09/10/2020 0 0 0 10 1,361 13,696.42 12/10/2020 2 100 1,010 0 0 0 13/10/2020 6 209 2,086.8 2 55 555.5 14/10/2020 6 112 1,115.86 0 0 0 15/10/2020 10 415 4,103.69 1 100 990 16/10/2020 10 302 2,923.27 0 0 0 19/10/2020 13 315 3,057.52 4 131 1,283.01 20/10/2020 2 99 985.1 9 767 7,722.08 21/10/2020 6 177 1,775.03 0 0 0 22/10/2020 0 0 0 2 72 717 23/10/2020 8 165 1,634.75 7 214 2,128.55 26/10/2020 8 373 3,705.16 0 0 0 27/10/2020 10 301 2,924.64 0 0 0 28/10/2020 19 1,121 9,909.53 0 0 0 29/10/2020 3 86 711.8 5 147 1,226.1 30/10/2020 3 37 302.46 1 100 822 02/11/2020 2 90 739.8 5 203 1,677.9 03/11/2020 0 268 2,210.49 0 315 2,609.9 04/11/2020 2 40 330.4 3 138 1,142.64 05/11/2020 3 57 470.82 3 135 1,117.8 06/11/2020 4 156 1,284.72 5 154 1,264.96 09/11/2020 3 47 386.34 30 1,948 16,846.5 10/11/2020 12 445 4,252.95 21 1,054 10,169.73 11/11/2020 1 74 723.72 12 651 6,524.45 12/11/2020 13 376 4,466.5 2 19 226.1 13/11/2020 5 134 1,585.6 4 168 1,979.01 16/11/2020 7 1,004 11,817.88 20 1,075 12,933.11 17/11/2020 3 173 2,125.6 3 190 2,369.51 18/11/2020 0 0 0 8 315 3,978.26 19/11/2020 11 779 10,463.84 13 422 5,698.06 20/11/2020 10 380 5,214.02 4 150 2,080.01 23/11/2020 4 115 1,590.75 7 350 4,857.51 24/11/2020 8 330 4,618.52 6 228 3,208.69 25/11/2020 8 420 5,865.01 1 50 705 26/11/2020 8 473 6,554.22 6 338 4,722.6 27/11/2020 10 566 7,761.78 2 33 453.75 30/11/2020 4 530 7,132.53 4 267 3,621.24 01/12/2020 7 209 2,800.6 2 51 688.5 02/12/2020 6 185 3,010.01 33 1,760 29,243.63 03/12/2020 1 40 726 6 180 3,175.51 04/12/2020 6 109 2,177 7 97 1,962.8 07/12/2020 4 143 2,861.9 3 40 797.4 08/12/2020 7 286 5,677.79 15 316 6,340.79 09/12/2020 11 354 7,069.31 3 44 888.7 10/12/2020 6 190 3,771.01 5 302 6,063.41 11/12/2020 6 105 2,080.9 5 89 1,774.5 14/12/2020 0 326 6,456.46 0 410 8,194.01 15/12/2020 14 440 8,854.21 5 395 8,097.5 16/12/2020 9 204 4,029.2 4 150 2,995.01 17/12/2020 5 251 5,040.91 7 190 3,844.99 18/12/2020 14 503 10,039.02 6 85 1,718 21/12/2020 0 473 9,190.11 0 251 4,568.2 22/12/2020 4 88 1,665.55 4 88 1,689.6 23/12/2020 12 563 10,467.41 6 125 2,380.7 24/12/2020 1 14 257.6 2 4 74.1 25/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/12/2020 6 111 2,033.9 7 246 4,538.85 29/12/2020 0 0 0 18 588 11,007.77 30/12/2020 0 0 0 12 315 6,050.39 31/12/2020 1 20 392 9 637 12,790.39

