New York, NY, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “U.S. Education Market By Type (Cloud and On-Premise), By Content (Audio-Based Content, Text Content, and Video-Based Content), By Smart Learning Mode(Collaborative Learning, Webinars, Virtual Instructor-Led Training, Social Learning, Simulation-Based Learning, Adaptive Learning, and Blended Learning), By Component (Hardware, Service, and Software), and By End-User (Higher Education Institutes, Pre-K, and K-12): Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025”.

According to the research study, the U.S. Education Market was estimated at USD 1,411.03 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,949.99 billion by 2025. The U.S. Education Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2019 to 2025.

Education is referred to as the method or mode of learning through particular habits, knowledge, values, skills, and beliefs. It is the key tool for growth and robust equipment for minimizing poverty, enhancing health, maintaining peace, acquiring knowledge, and maintaining gender parity. Education in the U.S. is a decentralized one and is based on the federal constitution. Moreover, the latter control & regulates the education of the myriad states of the United States of America as well as schools & higher institutes of learning in the U.S.

Furthermore, education in the U.S. is mandatory for all students until the age of sixteen or eighteen years of age based on the state. The education system in the country involves a particular pattern with primary school, mid-school, high school, and post-secondary school. Moreover, post-secondary school or education includes non-degree programs resulting in diplomas or certificates along with six-degree levels including associate degree, bachelor's degree, professional degree, master's degree, advanced intermediate degree, and research doctorate degree of education.

Top Market Players

Some of the key participants in the business include NIIT Limited, Saba Software Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, Adobe Systems Inc., ABCmouse.com, AWE Acquisition, Inc., Promethean Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Desire2Learn, Educomp, Ellucian Company L.P, Pearson Plc, Blackboard, Smart Technologies, SumTotal System, Inc., Tata Interactive Systems, and Wall Family Enterprise.

The massive popularity of online education will steer the market trends

The market growth in the U.S. is credited to the massive demand for digital learning tools like e-learning or online learning in the country. Moreover, large-scale acceptance of online courses to impart education to all types of learners will further steer the industry growth in the U.S. Additionally, online digital learning is a user-friendly, convenient, and flexible mode of learning as compared to the conventional way of learning.

Apparently, escalating awareness among the youth, working professionals, and house-wives about online learning will spur the growth of the U.S. education industry over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, an increase in the popular use of online textbooks in the U.S is set to steer the expansion of the education industry in the country over the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, the introduction of new technologies in the education sector, a surge in the funding of educational activities, humungous demand for skilled professionals & high-quality learning, and a growing preference for U.S. education among the students from other countries other than the U.S. will boost the market growth trends in the U.S. However, the growing competition from foreign education institutes and legal problems faced by post-secondary education in the country will inhibit the market growth during the forecast timeline.

Cloud segment to record highest CAGR over the forecast period

The type segment is predicted to register the highest growth rate of more than 5% during the forecast timeline. The growth is credited to the need for low capital investment for the setting up of the cloud solutions. In addition to this, beneficial features like automated updating, easy accessibility, huge storage space, scalability, quick deployment, customizability, and a high level of data security offered by the cloud solutions will further amplify the segmental growth over the forecast period.

K-12 segment to dominate the end-user landscape by 2025

The segmental growth over the forecast timeline is owing to the large-scale requirement of good education in the U.S. coupled with a high focus on enhancing the quality of education in the country.

Browse the full “U.S. Education Market By Type (Cloud and On-Premise), By Content (Audio-Based Content, Text Content, and Video-Based Content), By Smart Learning Mode(Collaborative Learning, Webinars, Virtual Instructor-Led Training, Social Learning, Simulation-Based Learning, Adaptive Learning, and Blended Learning), By Component (Hardware, Service, and Software), and By End-User (Higher Education Institutes, Pre-K, and K-12): Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/us-education-market-by-type-cloud-and-on-296

This report segments the U.S. Education market as follows:

U.S. Education Market: By Type Analysis

Cloud

On-Premise

U.S. Education Market: By Content Analysis

Audio-Based Content

Text Content

Video-Based Content

U.S. Education Market: By Smart Learning Mode Analysis

Collaborative Learning

Webinars

Virtual Instructor-Led Training

Social Learning

Simulation-Based Learning

Adaptive Learning

Blended Learning

U.S. Education Market: By Component Analysis

Hardware Interactive White Boards Interactive Displays Interactive Tables

Service Managed Service Professional Service

Software Learning Management System Adaptive Learning Platform Learning Content Management System



U.S. Education Market: By End-User Analysis

Higher Education Institutes

Pre-K

K-12

Key Features of U.S. Education Industry Report:

U.S. Education Industry structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

U.S. Education Industry: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

U.S. Education Industry size, trend, and forecast analysis

U.S. Education Industry segments’ trend and forecast

U.S. Education Industry’s competitive landscapes: Market share, Product portfolio, new product launches, etc.

U.S. Education Industry attractiveness and associated growth opportunities

Emerging Trends in the U.S. Education Industry.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

