Med virkning fra den 6. januar 2021 offentliggøres prospekt og Central Investorinformation for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest.

Prospektet er opdateret med genberegnede emissionstillæg, indløsningsfradrag og ÅOP for en række afdelinger som anført nedenfor:

Emissionstillæg

ISIN Navn Tidligere emissionstillæg Emissionstillæg pr. d. 06.01.2021
DK0015960983 Nordea Invest Europa Small Cap KL 0,40% 0,35%
DK0016306798 Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 0,85% 0,70%
DK0016050974 Nordea Invest Global Small Cap KL 0,35% 0,30%
DK0016254899 Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 0,60% 0,55%
DK0015974695 Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL 0,35% 0,30%
DK0060353886 Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 0,55% 0,50%
DK0016067432 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1 0,60% 0,50%
DK0016015399 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 0,35% 0,30%

Indløsningsfradrag

ISIN Navn Tidligere Indløsningsfradrag Indløsningsfradrag pr. d. 06.01.2021
DK0061116027 Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL 1 0,10% 0,15%
DK0060950111 Nordea Invest Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 0,25% 0,30%
DK0015960983 Nordea Invest Europa Small Cap KL 0,25% 0,20%
DK0016050974 Nordea Invest Global Small Cap KL 0,35% 0,30%
DK0061112893 Nordea Invest Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 0,20% 0,15%
DK0015974695 Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL 0,35% 0,30%

ÅOP

ISIN Navn Tidligere ÅOP ÅOP pr. d. 06.01.2021
DK0061116027 Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL 1 1,10% 1,11%
DK0060950111 Nordea Invest Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 0,78% 0,79%
DK0015960983 Nordea Invest Europa Small Cap KL 1,58% 1,57%
DK0016306798 Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1,21% 1,19%
DK0016050974 Nordea Invest Global Small Cap KL 1,57% 1,56%
DK0061112893 Nordea Invest Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 0,78% 0,77%
DK0015974695 Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL 1,55% 1,54%
DK0060353886 Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1,08% 1,07%
DK0016067432 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1 1,24% 1,23%
DK0016015399 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 0,94% 0,93%

Prospekt og Central Investorinformation kan downloades på www.nordeainvest.dk

Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland

Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager