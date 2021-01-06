Med virkning fra den 6. januar 2021 offentliggøres prospekt og Central Investorinformation for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest.
Prospektet er opdateret med genberegnede emissionstillæg, indløsningsfradrag og ÅOP for en række afdelinger som anført nedenfor:
Emissionstillæg
|ISIN
|Navn
|Tidligere emissionstillæg
|Emissionstillæg pr. d. 06.01.2021
|DK0015960983
|Nordea Invest Europa Small Cap KL
|0,40%
|0,35%
|DK0016306798
|Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL
|0,85%
|0,70%
|DK0016050974
|Nordea Invest Global Small Cap KL
|0,35%
|0,30%
|DK0016254899
|Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL
|0,60%
|0,55%
|DK0015974695
|Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL
|0,35%
|0,30%
|DK0060353886
|Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL
|0,55%
|0,50%
|DK0016067432
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1
|0,60%
|0,50%
|DK0016015399
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL
|0,35%
|0,30%
Indløsningsfradrag
|ISIN
|Navn
|Tidligere Indløsningsfradrag
|Indløsningsfradrag pr. d. 06.01.2021
|DK0061116027
|Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL 1
|0,10%
|0,15%
|DK0060950111
|Nordea Invest Emerging Markets Enhanced KL
|0,25%
|0,30%
|DK0015960983
|Nordea Invest Europa Small Cap KL
|0,25%
|0,20%
|DK0016050974
|Nordea Invest Global Small Cap KL
|0,35%
|0,30%
|DK0061112893
|Nordea Invest Global Small Cap Enhanced KL
|0,20%
|0,15%
|DK0015974695
|Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL
|0,35%
|0,30%
ÅOP
|ISIN
|Navn
|Tidligere ÅOP
|ÅOP pr. d. 06.01.2021
|DK0061116027
|Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL 1
|1,10%
|1,11%
|DK0060950111
|Nordea Invest Emerging Markets Enhanced KL
|0,78%
|0,79%
|DK0015960983
|Nordea Invest Europa Small Cap KL
|1,58%
|1,57%
|DK0016306798
|Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL
|1,21%
|1,19%
|DK0016050974
|Nordea Invest Global Small Cap KL
|1,57%
|1,56%
|DK0061112893
|Nordea Invest Global Small Cap Enhanced KL
|0,78%
|0,77%
|DK0015974695
|Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL
|1,55%
|1,54%
|DK0060353886
|Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL
|1,08%
|1,07%
|DK0016067432
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1
|1,24%
|1,23%
|DK0016015399
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL
|0,94%
|0,93%
Prospekt og Central Investorinformation kan downloades på www.nordeainvest.dk
Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland
Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager
Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest
København C, DENMARK
